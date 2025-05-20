Papaya Global Launches the First Enterprise Platform for Managing and Paying Global Contingent Workers

Redefines the financial infrastructure for the external workforce - with full compliance, automation, and control

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the company reshaping workforce payments, today announced the launch of a dedicated platform for contingent teams in enterprises and managed service providers (MSP) to manage, pay, and scale their external workforce. Whether centralized or distributed, contingent workers - from freelancers and consultants to gig workers and independent contractors - are essential to modern business yet are often managed with outdated or fragmented systems.

Unveiled at the CWS Summit in London, Europe's leading event for contingent workforce strategy, Papaya's new platform - Contingent OS - is the first enterprise-grade solution built to unify the full external workforce lifecycle. It connects the dots between vendor management systems (VMS), payroll compliance, invoice verification, and instant global payments - enabling true end-to-end orchestration for contingent workforce programs at scale.

According to Gartner, 32% of organizations are replacing full-time employees with contingent workers to improve flexibility and reduce costs - a trend accelerating across industries. And with that growth comes heightened risk: a recent survey by the Aberdeen Group found that 41% of companies believe they face increasing risks related to managing contingent labor. As organizations adopt more flexible workforce strategies, they face growing challenges - from compliance risk and manual processes to limited visibility across HR, procurement, and finance. Legacy payroll and procurement tools fall short, exposing companies to misclassification penalties, financial inefficiencies, and operational blind spots.

Papaya's Contingent OS eliminates these gaps. It automates classification using AI-driven assessments backed by in-country legal experts, streamlines onboarding to accelerate worker activation by up to 70%, and enables real-time, self-service payments - with same-day delivery and multi-currency support. Embedded financial tools like pre-invoice funding, FX optimization, and digital wallets give enterprises full control over spend and working capital.

"Contingent work is no longer peripheral - it's foundational. But the systems managing it weren't built for scale, speed, or compliance," said Eynat Guez, CEO and co-founder of Papaya Global. "We're not just fixing workflows. We're building the financial infrastructure for the new world of work."

That impact is already being felt by early adopters.

"With Papaya Global's Contingent OS, we were able to onboard hundreds of contingent workers quickly and compliantly - from classification to contract and onboarding - all through a single, unified platform. This speed and efficiency were critical to meeting project deadlines without compromising on compliance," said Shachar Teper, Head of Procurement Business Services, Amdocs.

"Papaya Global's solution has lifted a great burden for our team," said Adelle Harrington, VP EMEA of KellyOCG, a global leader in workforce solutions. "It gives us real-time visibility, built-in compliance, and ensures our workers are paid accurately and on time, every time. This creates a positive experience for our internal teams and reinforces the high standards we uphold within KellyOCG."

"With this launch, Papaya brings its full fintech stack to the external workforce," added Amit Levi, Chief Product Officer, Papaya Global. "We're replacing friction with flow - giving enterprises a smarter, faster way to manage and pay the people who power their operations beyond payroll."

Key platform features:

AI-powered classification engine with full compliance and liability coverage

Real-time, self-service invoice payments with same-day delivery in 130+ currencies

Embedded financial tools including mass payouts, pre-invoice funding, and digital wallets (multi currencies including digital currencies)

Seamless integration with VMS, T&A and ERP systems

This launch is a major step in Papaya's mission to build the financial infrastructure for modern workforces - simplifying how companies manage and pay external workers at scale. With compliance, automation, and liquidity tools embedded at every step, enterprises can operate with greater agility, transparency, and control.

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global is the platform for global workforce, helping leading enterprises to pay workers compliantly in the local currency of 160+ countries. After having revolutionized payroll by automating manual processes, Papaya is now the first SaaS company to offer its own licensed payments platform, in partnership with J.P. Morgan.

With same-day delivery and low, transparent fees, Papaya makes global payments faster, safer, and more efficient*.

Backed by world-leading investors, Papaya Global has raised more than $450M (most recently at a $3.7B valuation).

*Papaya Global's payment services are offered through Azimo, Papaya's licensed payments arm. Azimo is a payment services provider regulated in five Tier-1 jurisdictions. These licenses allow Papaya, together with its partners, to provide workforce payments worldwide. For further information on Azimo's licences worldwide, check our licensing page.

