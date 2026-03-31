Papaya Gaming: Sidney Ha Becomes First-Ever World Solitaire Champion

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31 Mar, 2026, 10:00 GMT

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidney Ha, a 25-year-old pharmacy student from Elk Grove, California, earned the title of World Solitaire Champion at the first-ever World Solitaire Championship tournament held by PAPAYA, formerly known as Papaya Gaming. The groundbreaking live competition brought together 400 players from around the world, transforming one of the most iconic solo games into a global, in-person competitive arena. The diversity of players was on full display, with the field in Miami made up of competitors from four continents, 82% of whom were women, and players ranging from ages 19 to 65+ coming together for the championship.

"We know that adults are seeking challenge, mastery, and experiences that feel real. Sidney's victory, and the community that formed in that arena, embodies exactly what PAPAYA is building," said a spokesperson for PAPAYA.

The event marks a milestone in PAPAYA's vision to elevate digital play into meaningful, challenging, and skill-based competition.

A Championship Built on Skill, Preparation, and Presence

The World Solitaire Championship started virtually, with more than 500,000 players globally participating in qualifier rounds on PAPAYA's Solitaire Cash app. Once the field was whittled down to 400, competitors descended on Miami, competing under strictly standardized conditions, with every participant receiving the same deck, a structure aligned with our digital experience, which improves confidence, strategy, and emotional state of mind during competitive play.

Following multiple rounds of timed, high-pressure matches, Ha secured the top position, completing the final round in a blistering 31 seconds, delivering a winning performance defined by precision, composure, and a mastery developed through dedicated practice.

"I never imagined a game I've played quietly for years would bring me here," said Solitaire World Champion Sidney Ha. "Competing in Miami felt electric, with every round demanding total focus. More than anything, it was a joy to share the experience in real life with 400 other Solitaire Cash players who share my love for competitive community."

Redefining What "Casual Play" Can Be

Research from PAPAYA and the National Institute for play reveals that 75% of adult players prioritize meaningful practice over passive escapism, signaling a profound shift toward what researchers call "serious leisure"—cognitive engagement that builds confidence, resilience, and personal mastery.

PAPAYA's World Solitaire Championship is the first of many forthcoming real-world formats designed to bring tournament-style competition and community to mobile players worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946676/WSC_Final_Round.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946679/Sidney_Ha.jpg

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