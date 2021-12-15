Papa John's Marks The Holidays With 1m Slice Giveaway

In 2020, more than 500,000 pizza slices were gifted globally to say thank you to key workers and unsung heroes of the pandemic in markets including Ecuador, Chile, Spain, Qatar, Korea and China.

This year, Papa John's aims to double last year's donations and gift up to one million pizza slices internationally.

The brand's latest marketing campaign video announces the return of Slices of Happiness and shows how people can take part via social media, simply by sharing what makes them happy.

Instagram and Facebook users need to take a photo of themselves enjoying a pizza slice and upload to Instagram or Facebook Stories, adding their 'happy ingredients' – their choice of happy stickers and emojis – to decorate the pizza.

For every post tagged with the relevant local Papa John's handle and #SliceofHappiness, Papa John's will donate a pizza slice to charity.

Social users can also include a newly-created Slices of Happiness sticker, available to add to their own Instagram or Facebook Story by searching for 'Papa Johns' in Instagram or Facebook stickers.

Launching ahead of the holiday season, customers who purchase the qualifying bundle deal for their market will automatically generate a Slices of Happiness donation too.

Jo Blundell, VP of International Marketing at Papa John's, comments: "As we reach the end of another challenging year for many, we're pleased to announce that once again, Papa John's will be delivering Slices of Happiness to worthy causes this holiday season. We look forward to seeing how consumers around the world will get creative with their happy ingredients all in the name of giving back."

Slices of Happiness follows last month's global Plant Love marketing campaign, which saw Papa John's use real crew members – for the first time internationally – proudly holding up pizza boxes displaying the small sustainable steps that Papa John's has taken locally for the good of the planet.

