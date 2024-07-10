PAP Devices Market to Be Worth $6.97 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'PAP Devices Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type [CPAP, BiPAP, APAP, Accessories (Masks, Headgear)], Disease [Obstructive Sleep Apnea, COPD, Respiratory Failure] End User [Hospitals, Home Healthcare Settings] - Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the PAP devices market is projected to reach $6.97 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices pump air under pressure into the airway of the lungs. These devices prevent airways from collapsing, which may slow down breathing in people with respiratory problems such as obstructive sleep apnea. (OSA). Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices are used in hospitals, sleep clinics, and home healthcare settings to treat adult and pediatric or neonatal patients. Types of PAP devices include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) devices, and automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory and sleeping disorders, the rising geriatric population suffering from respiratory disorders, the introduction of new sleep apnea devices, growing awareness about the adverse impacts of untreated sleep apnea, and favorable reimbursement policies for sleep apnea therapies and devices. However, PAP devices are expensive and not suitable for patients with certain conditions, which restrains the market's growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements in Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices and a rising preference for out-of-hospital healthcare are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. However, the side effects of PAP devices and the low adherence rate for sleep apnea devices are challenging the market's growth.

Product Launches and Approvals to Boost the Growth of the PAP Devices Market

A positive airway pressure (PAP) device helps sleep apnea patients by blowing pressurized air through the airway to keep the throat open. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2020, 26% of people in the U.S. aged 30–70 years were affected by sleep apnea.

PAP devices keep patients' airways open while sleeping, allowing them to breathe the oxygen they require for optimal functioning. Therefore, various PAP devices are adopted to induce better sleep and treat other sleep-related conditions. Key players are focused on product launches and approvals to strengthen their positions in the market. For instance:

In March 2023 , Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Inspire therapy for pediatric patients with obstructive sleep apnea.

, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Inspire therapy for pediatric patients with obstructive sleep apnea. In August 2021 , ResMed Inc. (U.S.) launched the AirSense 11 PAP Series devices to improve the treatment and management of sleep apnea.

Such developments are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The PAP devices market is segmented based on Product (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices, Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices, Accessories [Masks {Full Face Masks, Nasal Masks, Nasal Pillows/Cushion Masks}, Headgear, Other Accessories]), Application (Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Respiratory Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Heart Failure), End User (Hospitals and Sleep Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the PAP devices market are ResMed Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Rotech Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. (U.S.), BMC Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG. (Germany), SomnoMed, Inc. (Australia), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. (U.S.), and SunMed, LLC (U.S.).

Based on product, in 2024, the CPAP devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of 68.2% of the PAP devices market. The high adoption of CPAP devices for the first-line treatment of sleep disorders due to their benefits, such as non-invasiveness, high effectiveness, increased mental alertness and better mood, faster control of sleep disorders, and improved sleep quality, support the segment's large market share.

Based on disease, in 2024, the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the PAP devices market. Initiatives supporting the early diagnosis, screening, and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and increasing awareness about the treatment and adverse effects of obstructive sleep apnea contribute to the segment's large market share.

Based on end user, in 2024, the hospitals and sleep clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of 69.9% of the PAP devices market. PAP devices improve sleep quality, minimize morning headaches and sleep interruption, and help reduce snoring. Hence, hospitals and sleep clinics prefer advanced PAP devices over other devices. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of co-morbidities such as obesity and cardiovascular disorders, the rising number of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, and the large pool of patients with sleep apnea syndrome visiting hospitals & sleep clinics for diagnosis support the segment's large market share.

Based on geography, the PAP devices market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 41.5% of the PAP devices market. North America's large market share can be attributed to the increasing demand for PAP devices and the higher adoption of advanced medical devices in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of organic and inorganic developments by key players, such as product launches, product approvals, and acquisitions, is expected to contribute to the growth of this regional market.

Scope of the Report:

PAP Devices Market Size & Trends Analysis—by Product

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

Accessories Masks Full Face Masks Nasal Masks Nasal Pillows/Cushion Masks Headgear Other Accessories

Note: Other accessories include air filters, CPAP pillow, nasal pads, and power adapters & batteries.



PAP Devices Market Size & Trends Analysis—by Disease

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Heart Failure

PAP Devices Market Size & Trends Analysis—by End User

Hospitals and Sleep Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

PAP Devices Market Size & Trends Analysis—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Switzerland Netherlands Sweden Belgium Denmark Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

