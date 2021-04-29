PANTUM Advances its Expansion in European High-end Printer Market with Elite Series

Both the single-function BP5100 series and multi-function BM5100 series deliver ultimate productivity and performance with high-speed printing of 40 pages per minute (PPM) for A4 paper. Printing itself is also conveniently executed and can be done on a mobile device, via the PANTUM app, AirPrint, or Mopria. Moreover, it offers incredible capacity with the maximum monthly print volume reaching 80,000 pages, boosted by a powerful 60-page multi-purpose paper tray and two 550-page optional paper trays. As multi-function printers, BM5100ADN and BM5100ADW can also copy and scan, while BM5100FDN and BM5100FDW own one more fax function than the former.

Pantum's releasing of Elite Series printers in Europe will not only make its product line more complete and allow users to have a wider range of choices, but also demonstrate strong technical strength.

In the future, in order to better promote the Elite Series, Pantum will consider more flexible sales policies through commercial channels, such as special offers and consumables giveaway, to serve the market and users better.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries and regions. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is also bringing greater values to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499645/Pantum_Elite_Series.jpg

Related Links

www.pantumcloudprint.com



SOURCE Pantum