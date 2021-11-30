Panthronics reaches new milestone after shipping more than 1 million NFC reader ICs in 2021 to point-of-sale terminal manufacturers

Fast rate of growth set to continue in 2022, with order book showing demand more than tripling for Panthronics NFC readers in IoT and wireless charging applications

GRAZ, Austria, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance wireless technology, today declared the shipment in 2021 of the 1 millionth unit of its PTX100R NFC Reader IC for point-of-sale (PoS) terminals.

Achieving this milestone validates the company's claim to be disrupting the NFC market with its innovative NFC technology. The PTX100R offers superior connectivity and higher immunity to interference than competing NFC readers while requiring fewer components, enabling PoS terminal manufacturers to improve the performance of their products, and realise new design concepts while reducing system cost and accelerating development time.

Panthronics' growth in the PoS market is matched in other NFC applications: the company's bullish outlook for 2022 forecasts expansion of more than five times in its standard product lines for the PoS and IoT markets. Orders already booked for 2022 will see shipments grow threefold in 2022 compared to this year.

In addition, large OEM customers for Panthronics' innovative NFC charging solution are ramping into production, and have placed orders for volume shipments of the PTX100W wireless charging controller in 2022.

Mark Dickson, Chief Marketing Officer of Panthronics, said: "One million standard products shipped is an important milestone for us – it is a huge vote of confidence in Panthronics from our customers and the market. With 3x revenue growth already booked and solid customer and product pipelines, we remain confident that we will reach our aggressive growth targets for 2022 and beyond."

"Our unique technology and products have enabled Panthronics to carve out market share and succeed against much bigger competitors," said Jakob Jongsma, Panthronics' Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We are continuing to innovate with a product roadmap which will deliver sustained value to our customers and keep us ahead of the competition."

About Panthronics

Founded in 2014, Panthronics AG (PTX) is an established semiconductor product company with over 50 staff headquartered in Graz, Austria. It develops differentiated wireless solutions from the ground up for security and power applications. Panthronics' website is at www.panthronics.com .

SOURCE Panthronics AG