ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When artificial intelligence appears more and more in our lives, cars are no longer simply mobility tools, but has more interaction with users, and cars become the travel carriers that can accept more instructions from drivers and passengers

When it comes to intelligent driving assistance, it always comes to ACC adaptive cruise. Cars can always automatically maintain a safe distance with the front car at the setting speed. Most of cars are equipped with the ACC function can effectively liberate the driver's feet during long-distance driving. However, there are some disadvantages of traditional ACC adaptive cruise control, such as the curve cannot be followed, and the congested road conditions cannot be used, so the drivers have to choose more configuration.

Therefore, some companies take the lead in realizing that intelligent assistance driving should not be a single soldier, but to develop systematically. for example, Tech Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is the flagship product equipped with a new generation 4.0 ADAS system. With more than ten auxiliary driving functions, it covers the whole scenes. Except for ACC, Tiggo 8 Pro also equipped with LDW lane departure warning and LKA lane keeping assistance, when you are in a traffic jam or high speed, Tiggo 8 Pro can follow the front car with its own judgment and help to automatically control the accelerator and brake, so that the owner does not need to keep nervousness and attention all the time, and effectively reduce driving fatigue.

More importantly, the Tiggo 8 Pro is also equipped with the RCW back collision warning. This function is usually available on a luxury brand car. It can detect possible rear-end collisions in the rear, turn on the alarm in advance to remind the driver of the rear car, and warn the seat belt to protect the occupants in the car.

The humanized configurations such as the FCW collision warning system and AEB automatic emergency braking, DOW door -opening warning, ISLI intelligent speed limit reminder, and far -end light automatic switching are all equipped in Tiggo 8 Pro.

Just like the tech Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, when intelligent assisted driving technology can cover all car usage scenarios, it will truly bring us a smarter, more efficient and safer travel life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904144/image_5011064_25708727.jpg

SOURCE Chery