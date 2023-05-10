Panoply by SQream Wins 2023 Data Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the number one data analytics acceleration platform for massive data sets, announced today that their no-code ELT and analytics platform Panoply has been selected as 'ELT Platform of the Year' in the fourth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.

Panoply by SQream is an easy to use, all-in-one platform for no-code data integrations and management which allows users to sync, store, and access all their business data. The cloud data platform works with popular analytics and business intelligence tools and keeps data stack maintenance to a minimum by handling manual tasks.

Panoply's modern Extract, Load, and Transform (ELT) solution can streamline any data stack. The Managed ELT and cloud data warehouse manages data effectively, granting access to top-notch analytical tools and secure storage. The shift to ELT is largely backed by cloud storage technologies such as data warehouses and data lakes. These storage systems support storing unstructured data and performing fast and large-scale data transformations.

With Panoply, organizations can automatically store raw data in analysis-ready tables, create core business logic to keep metrics consistent, and explore and visualize your data with the platform's workbench.

"We're elated to be named 'ELT Platform of the Year' by Data Breakthrough. We know how frustrating it is when your data is locked away in some departmental silo or when you don't have time to build sufficient data pipelines to derive actionable business insights, and we're thrilled our hard work in this area is being recognized," said Ittai Bareket, General Manager, Americas at SQream. "Panoply was built to relieve these frustrations and to make it possible for organizations of any size to run advanced analytics without the overhead that comes with traditional data infrastructure and the required services."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 4th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.

"Data is often trapped in databases, files, and tools resulting in teams struggling to access accurate, up-to-date data, analysts who can't get their hands on the data they need to answer complex questions, and business users who wait weeks for non-routine reporting - or move forward without it," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "In a world where most data warehousing and ELT tools require coding knowledge or an in-house data engineer, Panoply's no-code platform and ease of use remove the obstacles between user and insights. The people who need data can access it in minutes, not months. Congratulations to Panoply by SQream for being our choice for 'ELT Platform of the Year!'"

Panoply is a product line of SQream, an analytics platform that minimizes Total Time to Insights (TTTI) for time-sensitive data at any scale, both on-prem and on-cloud. Designed for the new category of tera-to-peta-scale data, the GPU-powered platform enables enterprises to rapidly ingest and analyze their growing data – providing full-picture visibility for improved customer experience, operational efficiency, increased revenue, and previously unobtainable business insights.

Together, Panoply is helping SQream lead the way in future-ready data analytics platforms, offering the most scalable and easy-to-use hybrid data platform in the industry, and powering high scale hybrid environments - cloud, edge, and on-premise.

Panoply is a product line of SQream, an analytics platform that minimizes Total Time to Insights (TTTI) for time-sensitive data at any scale, both on-prem and on-cloud. Panoply offers managed data warehousing and integrations that helps users unlock business intelligence without the pain of complex pipeline management or time-consuming data warehouse configuration. The company is working to bring easier analytics and faster business insights to companies of any size.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

