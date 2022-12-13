Panoply by SQream Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

Panoply can now be found in the Google Cloud Marketplace, offering a simpler way for users to set up a BigQuery instance

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the number one data analytics acceleration platform for massive data sets, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Build Partner via their no-code ELT and analytics platform Panoply. This partnership allows users to purchase Panoply directly from the Google Cloud Marketplace. Customers can then set up a BigQuery instance within Panoply in just a few clicks and connect all of their business data for simplified analytics and reporting.

As a Google Cloud Build Partner, Panoply offers customers an easy-to-use cloud data platform, making it simple for users to analyze and gain insights from their business data.

Key features include:

A managed BigQuery instance

No-code ELT data connectors

Scheduling abilities to keep data fresh

Control over the tables stored for each data source

SOC 2 Type 2 security compliance

Plug-and-play compatibility with analytical and BI tools

"We are thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Google Cloud," said Ami Gal, CEO of SQream. "We're proud to be recognized by Google as a partner in bringing accessible, easy analytics to the marketplace. Panoply makes it simple for business users to Ask Bigger questions of their data and reduce their time to insights."

For further information on the Panoply offering, you can visit their listing in the Cloud Marketplace here .

About Panoply by SQream

Panoply is a product line of SQream, an analytics platform that minimizes Total Time to Insights (TTTI) for time-sensitive data at any scale, both on-prem and on-cloud. Panoply offers managed data warehousing and integrations that helps users unlock business intelligence without the pain of complex pipeline management or time-consuming data warehouse configuration. Together, the two products are working to bring easier analytics, and faster business insights to companies of any size.

For more information, visit www.panoply.io .

