Pannovate Honoured in Fintech Power 50 2024

Pannovate features in latest guide showcasing the most influential, innovative companies within the fintech industry

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pannovate, a leading orchestration layer and BaaS enabler, is proud to feature in the latest cohort of The Fintech Power 50, the annual guide to the most influential, innovative and powerful figures in the fintech industry.

Now in its fifth year, the 2024 edition of The Fintech Power 50 showcases 40 trailblazing companies and 10 of the most trusted industry leaders across the fintech ecosystem.

Companies in the 2024 cohort hail from across the globe including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, the UK and the US and span from burgeoning sectors such as paytech, wealthtech and embedded finance.

Pannovate is an orchestration layer and Banking-as-a-Service that empowers banks, fintechs and non-financial organisations to deliver seamless digital experiences and embedded finance. With 150 APIs and a network of 47 truly agnostic vendors from processors to KYC providers and BIN sponsors, clients can seamlessly gain access to Pannovate's modular solutions to create their value proposition quickly and cost-effectively and launch to market in record time.

The Fintech Power 50 offers bespoke networking and event opportunities that actively promote its members to a global audience, showcasing the hottest in the fintech world.

"This year's Fintech Power 50 cohort of companies are as diverse as ever in terms of which sectors they're disrupting and where in the world they are disrupting them," explains Jason Williams, co-founder of The Fintech Power 50. "They are having an impact in regtech, paytech, wealthtech, banking-as-a-service, lendtech and open banking, providing some of the most exciting models of disruption."

Mark Walker, co-founder of The Fintech Power 50, also commented: "Being part of the Fintech Power 50 is not just an award, it's a testament to the work individuals and companies are doing to help the sector innovate and grow, and also serves as a great recommendation tool."

Pavle Ljujic, Founder at Pannovate said: "We're delighted to be chosen as a member of the Fintech Power 50 for 2024; this illustrious list positions Pannovate alongside some of the most impressive companies operating in financial technology. Pannovate has some exciting new plans to share in 2024, so being selected in the Power 50 has come at a great time for us – watch this space!"

Our platform and orchestration layer are used by many for wallet management, payment processing, and card issuing. It has been designed from the ground up to include the most relevant features needed to launch a banking or payments proposition with speed to market while offering the flexibility to accelerate the development of their digital product capabilities.

We work with cutting-edge organisations that aspire to deliver best-in-class solutions to their customers and our Banking-as-a-Service and orchestration layer enables you to add any functionality quickly and cost-effectively to create a value proposition and intuitive UX that works for your customer segments while scaling seamlessly into multiple regions.

About The Fintech Power 50

The Fintech Power 50 is an annual guide to the most influential, innovative and powerful figures in the fintech industry. It acts as a much-needed reminder of all the great things we are achieving in the world of financial technology and shines a spotlight on those who are transforming financial services for the better. Winners of the 2024 cohort are not only showcased in the exclusive annual programme, but also have access to The Fintech Power 50's trusted network of fintech companies and leaders. The benefits include guest appearances on webinars and panels, the opportunity to contribute opinion lead thought leadership articles in The Fintech Times newspaper, invitations to industry networking events, and support with talent acquisition.

