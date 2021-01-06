Panini America Signs Soccer Icon David Beckham To Exclusive Autograph And Memorabilia Deal

International superstar to serve as company's Global Brand Ambassador; autograph trading cards and memorabilia will be available exclusively in Panini America products and through Panini Authentic

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International soccer superstar David Beckham first appeared on a Panini sticker in 1996 – and although much has changed over the course of the quarter century, one thing remains unchanged: Beckham's undeniable status as a worldwide icon. He's still working with Panini, too. Only now it's official – and much more meaningful.

Today, Panini America (the world leader in officially licensed sports and entertainment collectibles and the exclusive trading card partner of FIFA and Premier League) and Beckham announced an exclusive long-term relationship that makes Beckham a global brand ambassador for the company. An integral part of the partnership will be Beckham autographed trading cards and memorabilia being available only in Panini America trading card products and through Panini Authentic, the memorabilia division of Panini America at www.paniniamerica.net.

Beckham's first autographed trading cards will be featured in Panini America's upcoming 2020 Immaculate Soccer product which releases on Friday and Beckham will be featured in all Panini soccer products going forward. His first autographed memorabilia pieces (soccer balls, jerseys, photographs and more) will also be available exclusively through Panini Authentic beginning in first half of 2021, as travel permits.

Beckham also will be featured extensively in the company's social media and marketing initiatives surrounding major soccer launches and future event activations.

"This partnership is one of the most significant in our history and we're ecstatic to be able to bring David into the Panini family in such a meaningful way," said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. "Panini has highlighted David throughout his career dating back to 1996 through our FIFA World Cup Sticker Collections and other Soccer collections – we are excited to move into this next phase by highlighting him as a Global Ambassador through a variety of initiatives, trading cards and unique memorabilia that celebrates his incredible career."

ABOUT PANINI:

The Panini Group, established more than 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, MLBPA, College, FIFA, MLBPA, English Premier League, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 100 countries and employs a staff of over 800. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Tracy Hackler, Panini America

214-552-3475

thackler@paniniamerica.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395369/Panini_America_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.paniniamerica.net



SOURCE Panini America