Pancrelipase Market to Reach USD 2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the incidence of chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, and pancreatic cancer drives the growth of the global pancrelipase market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pancrelipase Market by Application (Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis, Others), by Age (Children, Adults and Geriatrics), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global pancrelipase industry was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

Determinants of growth-

Increase in the incidence of chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, and pancreatic cancer drives the growth of the global pancrelipase market. On the other hand, employment of expensive and specialized equipment, technologies, and numerous clinical trials that all contribute to production costs impedes the growth to some extent. However, surge in awareness about chronic pancreatitis and rise in use of pancrelipase for the treatment of digestive disorders are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15819

Covid-19 scenario-

The social distancing measures imposed by government bodies made the majority of patients manage their chronic pancreatis and cystic fibrosis diseases by self-medication or non-medically approved strategies, which impacted the pancrelipase market negatively.

However, as the global situation started getting back to normalcy, the pancrelipase market also restored at a slow & steady pace.

The adults and geriatrics segment garnered the highest share-

By age, the adults and geriatrics segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global pancrelipase market revenue. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. High incidence of pancreatic cancer and digestive disorders among adults and the geriatric population propels the segment growth.

The chronic pancreatitis segment to dominate by 2031-

By application, the chronic pancreatitis segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global pancrelipase market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Upsurge in alcohol consumption and high prevalence of chronic pancreatitis among individuals drive the segment growth.

The drug store and retail pharmacies segment garnered the major share in 2021-

By distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global pancrelipase market revenue, owing to increase in sell of prescription drugs from drug stores. The online pharmacies segment, at the same time, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to high convenience and the cheaper costs of purchasing prescription drugs electronically.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15819

North America grabbed the lion's share-

By region, North America contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global pancrelipase market revenue, holding the major share in 2021. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of chronic pancreatitis, increase in awareness about the usage of pancrelipase, and the presence of key players and robust hospital infrastructure across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the incidence of pancreatic cancer, development of healthcare infrastructure, and increase in investment projects across the region.

Key players in the industry-

Digestive Care, Inc.

Organon Canada Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Vivus Llc.

Nestlé S.A.

The report analyzes these key players in the global pancrelipase market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Syphilis Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research