Panchshil Realty Honoured With a Safety 'Oscar' for its SEZ in Pune

Located in Pune's eastern corridor of Kharadi, the 4.5 million square feet EON Free Zone-1 is the fulcrum of the bustling IT district and is itself home to many global and Indian corporate giants operating in the IT and ITeS space.

Commenting on this recognition and accolade, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, "This milestone and achievement would not have been possible without the unrelenting commitment, hard work and dedication of the teams involved including our associates and employees. This is a fantastic achievement and a recognition of Panchshil's commitment to excellence in workplace health & safety."

Panchshil Realty plans to audit another 3.5 million square feet of its commercial office space comprising four sites via the Five Star Audit process soon and work towards certification and eligibility for the Sword of Honour for these four sites too.

At the awards ceremony held in London, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said, "The Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour awards are the most prestigious accolades in our industry. They recognise and reward the organisations from all over the world that have reached the pinnacle of health and safety."

"I feel very privileged to celebrate with them their truly tremendous achievements in the knowledge that they set the standards for the rest of the world in terms of health, safety and environmental management, and increasingly also workplace wellbeing. Importantly, they are committed to continual improvement of their already excellent record," he added.

Panchshil's Businesses – Key Highlights

Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential.

A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com

