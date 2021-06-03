Panaya Continues to Lead the SAP Market with an Innovative Solution to Fast-Track SAP S/4HANA Upgrades

S/4Accelerate eliminates SAP S/4HANA version upgrade's risk while slashing the time and effort by over 65%.

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and an SAP partner, today announced the launch of S/4Accelerate for simplifying and streamlining SAP S/4HANA upgrades. Panaya's unique solution uses advanced AI and automation to eliminate 100% of any version upgrade risk by uncovering all your project's unknowns upfront.

To truly harness the power of SAP S/4HANA, many organizations are finding that running the latest SAP S/4HANA version, with the latest enhancements and must-have security updates, is a business necessity. But with a new SAP S/4HANA version released each year, followed by feature and support packages, organizations need to constantly run lengthy and complex SAP S/4HANA upgrade projects – constantly risking their critical business operation time and time again.

Hundreds of organizations worldwide have already successfully harnessed Panaya's solution suite for SAP S/4HANA and reported that Panaya took out the pain away of S/4HANA changes. Now, Panaya brings its experience and expertise with SAP to the table, with a solution that makes it possible for companies to rapidly and intelligently upgrade their SAP S/4HANA system as needed, with complete confidence. Based on Panaya's Change Intelligence Analytics engine, S/4Accelerate provides a complete correction and testing plan within 48 hours. Each detailed project blueprint is designed in accordance with the organization's specific SAP S/4HANA system customizations and usage to ensure secure, uninterrupted project execution in less than half the time.

S/4Accelerate not only leverages SAP best practices and capabilities but also includes dozens of additional correction types that are not covered by SAP tools and generates automatic code corrections for multiple remediations using its AI-powered Change intelligence engine.

Zinette Ezra, Chief Product Officer at Panaya:

"Too many businesses complete the arduous task of SAP S/4HANA migration only to end up being bogged down by continuous time-consuming and risky upgrades that hamper their ability to capitalize on their new platform investment. With S/4Accelerate, SAP S/4HANA customers can finally change with confidence, focusing on delivering innovation and knowing their upgrades projects will be smooth and risk-free. Upgrades and development are agile, tailor-made and truly effortless, resulting in mitigated risk, significant savings, and faster implementation of the latest SAP S/4HANA release and any of its feature or support packages. ERP managers and CIOs can spend their time more effectively and the enterprise gains a major competitive advantage."

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

