Panaseer Sets a New Bar in Cyber With Continuous Business Risk Perspectives

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaseer is today launching a world-first in security with the availability of continuous Business Risk Perspectives. This is solving one of the biggest challenges in security today – trusted and timely business context into an organization's technology risk. For the first time, enterprises will be able to continuously monitor total security risk, segmented to critical operations. Panaseer's customers can now use its platform to understand their security risk for any business function and process.

The ability to continuously view risk across all security areas and asset types, personalized for any stakeholder, business process, or business function, paves the way for effective prioritization and remediation of an organization's most critical risks. Views can be seen and reported within any preferred security framework, such as NIST and CIS.

McKinsey's report, 'Perspectives on transforming cybersecurity' outlines that identifying business value and context as it relates to a process or function is a key guiding principle to enable organizations to take a unified approach to prioritizing digital assets and risk. The report states, "The CISO's team, particularly when it is part of the IT organization, tends to begin with a list of applications, systems, and databases, and then develop a view of risks. There are two major flaws to this approach. First, it often misses key risks because these can emerge as systems work in combination. Second, the context is too technical to engage the business in decision-making on changes and investments." That is what Business Risk Perspectives set out to address.

Technology powers all facets of business, but previously it has been hard to relate the technology's security risks to different areas of a business. Risks usually stem from people, processes and technologies, both on-premise and on the cloud - at a faster rate than can be addressed by security and risk teams. This makes linking risk to different mission-critical parts of the business a strategic priority.

Andrew Jaquith, industry veteran, CISO of QOMPLX Inc, and author of "Security Metrics: Replacing Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt" comments, "Every security team operates in a unique business environment, with unique risks, regulatory pressures and internal perspectives. Security measurements and data need to be shown in customized, contextual and concise ways that allows audiences to make effective decisions about the risks they manage."

Panaseer was founded in 2014 to shake up the security measurement market. It recognized the old, manual, consultant driven way of doing risk assurance was unfeasible, so it pioneered a new category of Continuous Controls Monitoring, with its platform that gives visibility of assets and insight into whether controls are in place and working effectively across them. It also enables automated production of metrics and measurement, which tailor insights to stakeholders at every level, enhancing decision-making from the boardroom to the analyst.

Nik Whitfield, CEO, Panaseer: "Today marks a major milestone in our strategy to become the de facto automation platform for security measurement. Enterprises are struggling with an explosion in data, too many security tools, increasing scrutiny from external bodies, and no let-up in the exploitation of control gaps by adversaries. In a world where there's too much of everything, we have to be smart and make effective decisions which best protect the business."

"One CISO summed this up perfectly, "Nobody cares about a vulnerability on a Linux server, but everyone cares about a vulnerability in our payments process. Those are the same thing, just described differently." In the past, the technology didn't exist to give us business aligned insight on a continuous basis – another CISO recently told me, "Security metrics are the bane of my life". With our latest platform release, security and risk teams now have an automated way to prioritize and view risk through the perspective they need, empowering the business to operate with confidence and control."

About Panaseer

Panaseer is the first Continuous Controls Monitoring platform for enterprise security. It helps businesses make informed risk-based security decisions using technology that cleans, normalizes, aggregates, de-duplicates and correlates data from any security data source, creating a continuous feed of unified asset and controls insights.

Established in 2014 by Nik Whitfield – a cybersecurity thought leader with extensive cybersecurity and FinTech experience. Panaseer's clients include the world's largest financial institutions and critical infrastructure enterprises. The company recently scooped the award Europe's Hottest CyberTech Startup at the Europa's awards, which is held in partnership with TechCrunch. For more information, please visit www.panaseer.com.

