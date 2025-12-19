PAN GLOBAL STEP-OUT DRILLING EXTENDS LA ROMANA DEPOSIT AT ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

Highlights include 1.26% copper, 0.01% tin, 2.3 g/t silver over 6 meters and 1.01% copper, 0.16% tin, 4.5 g/t silver over 5 meters
Downhole electromagnetics indicates that higher-grade La Romana copper mineralization extends and plunges to the northwest a further 125 meters
Maiden Escacena Mineral Resource Estimate progressing and to be announced upon completion
VANCOUVER, BC , Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce positive results for six step-out drillholes at the La Romana target ("La Romana"), in the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. These drillholes targeted extensions of the mineralization for inclusion in a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. A total of 192 drillholes totalling 38,734 meters have been drilled to date at the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit.
"The La Romana mineralized trend shows excellent continuity extending over 1.7km east-west. The latest drill results extend the higher-grade copper-tin mineralization down-dip, confirming that it remains open to the north and northwest. Copper mineralization identified in the hanging wall and footwall of the main mineralization body could potentially be captured in a conceptual open pit. Additional step out drilling planned for 2026 is expected to further extend the strike of La Romana mineralized trend," said Tim Moody, President and CEO.
The Company is progressing with the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Escacena Project and will announce the results upon completion.
Key results:
Step-out drilling focused on testing for extensions of higher-grade copper mineralization down-dip and along strike to further delineation of the deposit for a maiden resource
The results confirm copper-tin mineralization continues and extends down-dip on several sections
Drillholes LRD191 with 1.26% Cu over 6m, and LRD189 with 1.01% Cu, 0.16% Sn, 4.5 g/t Ag over 5m, both confirm the high-grade copper and tin mineralization continues a further 50m down-dip and remains open
Results also confirm additional near-surface copper intercepts in the hanging wall and in the footwall to the main mineralization
Higher-grade copper mineralization in the western extension is indicated to plunge to the northwest a further 125m based on downhole electromagnetics
Table 1 – Selected Drill Results from La Romana (LRD187 to LRD192); intervals are downhole lengths; all holes approx. true thickness
Drillhole
From
To
Interval
CuEq1
Cu
Sn
Ag
Pb
Zn
m
m
m
%
%
%
g/t
ppm
ppm
LRD187
104.00
107.00
3.00
0.44
0.41
0.01
1.2
16
89
including
106.00
107.00
1.00
1.14
1.09
0.02
2.2
41
143
and
142.00
147.00
5.00
0.20
0.18
0.01
<0.5
4
52
LRD188
40.0
43.0
3.00
0.25
0.24
<0.01
1.3
24
71
and
89.0
94.0
5.00
0.28
0.26
0.01
0.5
2
26
and
147.0
150.0
3.00
0.47
0.33
0.05
0.8
5
58
and
164.0
180.0
16.00
0.26
0.03
0.08
<0.5
6
60
including
172.0
180.0
8.00
0.34
0.05
0.11
<0.5
7
59
and
188.0
189.55
1.55
0.18
0.15
0.01
<0.5
1
77
LRD189
39
43
4
0.30
0.29
<0.01
1.2
25
25
and
56
58
2
0.47
0.45
<0.01
2.2
192
248
and
86
88
2
1.63
1.55
0.01
11.2
98
613
and
98
99
1
0.38
0.36
0.01
1.4
36
109
and
185
190
5
1.46
1.01
0.16
4.5
318
932
including
189
190
1
3.02
2.47
0.19
9.2
162
620
LRD190
155
170
15
0.18
0.15
0.01
0.5
16
83
LRD191
34
35
1
0.35
0.31
<0.01
6.4
573
1300
and
122
128
6
1.31
1.26
0.01
2.3
16
108
including
127
128
1
4.77
4.63
0.03
9.6
39
217
and
171
177
6
0.41
0.31
0.04
0.4
13
56
LRD192
68
72
4
0.86
0.83
<0.01
2.9
23
106
including
68
72
3
1.06
1.03
<0.01
3.6
27
105
and
214
222
8
0.31
0.27
0.01
1.6
145
434
and
220
222
2
0.34
0.32
0.00
1.8
87
432
and
249
270
21
0.25
0.17
0.03
2.2
248
690
including
249
253
4
0.56
0.34
0.07
4.6
556
1261
including
268
269
1
1.22
1.10
0.04
3.9
210
577
1Copper Equivalent = CuEq. CuEq is calculated using Cu, Sn, and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries include 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag, based on preliminary studies performed by Wardell Armstrong International and MinePro. The CuEq calculation uses US$8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$23.72/oz Ag, corresponding to the three-year monthly price averages to July 2023. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]
Table 2 –Drillhole Collar Information (Total 1,525.20m)
Hole ID
Easting2
Northing2
Azimuth (º)
Dip (º)
Length (m)
LRD187
735722
4152959
180
-55
220.70
LRD188
735515
4153031
180
-55
189.55
LRD189
736394
4152863
180
-66
283.70
LRD190
736136
4152852
180
-60
293.20
LRD191
735822
4152926
210
-70
220.50
LRD192
736666
4152851
180
-55
317.55
2 Coordinate system: UTM29N ERTS89
About the Escacena Project and Escacena South areas
The Escacena Project and recently added Escacena South area comprises a large, contiguous mineral rights land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The area has been expanded from 5,760-hectares to more than 10,000-hectares with the award of the Flores, Rosario and Girasoles mineral rights in September 2025. Pan Global has also submitted four additional Investigation Permit applications covering 3,888-hectares (Inmaculada, Santa Isabel, Santa Micaela I and Santa Micaela II) that will further increase the mineral rights holdings in the Iberian Pyrite Belt to more than 13,900-hectares. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is commencing a new underground mine development beneath the former Los Frailes open-pit mine. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit, the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery, and a number of other prospective targets.
About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.
The Company's flagship Escacena Project is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt mine trend in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.
Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Merino holds a BSc in Geology, is a Mining Technical Engineer, and a registered member of the European Federation of Geologists (EFG), with the EuroGeol designation. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.
Sampling details and QA/QC
Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.
Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Multi‑element analysis was undertaken using a four‑acid digest with ICP‑AES finish (method ME‑ICP61). Over‑grade base metal results were assayed using a four‑acid digest with ICP‑AES (method OG‑62). Tin (Sn) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with ICP‑MS finish (method MS85), which provides a total digestion of resistant mineral phases.
Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.
The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
