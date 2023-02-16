Palo Alto Networks Goes "All-In" With New Cloud Infrastructure Investment in Switzerland

Delivers its best-in-class cloud-based cyber security platforms in the country to support customers with their data location needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ZURICH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its cloud infrastructure in Switzerland allowing Swiss customers to access the full breadth of Palo Alto Networks security capabilities while meeting data residency needs.

"As organisations continue to transform their businesses with cloud computing, they need to protect themselves against an increasingly complex threat landscape, while trying to navigate and meet in-country data residency needs," said Helmut Reisinger, CEO EMEA and LATAM for Palo Alto Networks. "Our investment in new cloud infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to Switzerland and will ensure that Swiss customers have access to market-leading cybersecurity platforms and analytics, while helping them meet their data residency needs."

The new cloud location provides organisations in Switzerland with domestic, high-performance access to:

Prisma® Access : Prisma Access is the security service edge (SSE) solution of Prisma SASE, the industry's most complete SASE solution converging network security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management into a single cloud-delivered service. With a domestic cloud footprint, Swiss customers can bring Zero Trust security to the hybrid workforce with the lowest latency and highest performance in the industry.

: is the security service edge (SSE) solution of Prisma SASE, the industry's most complete SASE solution converging network security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management into a single cloud-delivered service. With a domestic cloud footprint, Swiss customers can bring Zero Trust security to the hybrid workforce with the lowest latency and highest performance in the industry. Cortex XDR®: Cortex XDR is the industry's first extended detection and response platform, which integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks through state of the art AI and analytics. With the new Swiss cloud infrastructure, customers can meet data residency needs by keeping their logs and analytics in Switzerland .

Cortex XDR is the industry's first extended detection and response platform, which integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks through state of the art AI and analytics. With the new Swiss cloud infrastructure, customers can meet data residency needs by keeping their logs and analytics in . Cortex® XSIAM™: Palo Alto Networks has launched its automation-first platform for the modern SOC, harnessing the power of machine intelligence to radically improve security outcomes and transform security operations. With Cortex XSIAM, Swiss customers can now accelerate their SOC transformation while meeting data location preferences.

Palo Alto Networks has launched its automation-first platform for the modern SOC, harnessing the power of machine intelligence to radically improve security outcomes and transform security operations. With Cortex XSIAM, Swiss customers can now accelerate their SOC transformation while meeting data location preferences. AIOps: Palo Alto Networks AIOps helps reduce misconfigurations that can lead to security breaches. AIOps, launched early last year, now processes 65 billion metrics every month across 60,000 firewalls, and proactively shares 24,000 misconfigurations and other issues with customers for resolution every month. Swiss customers will be able to take advantage of this new offering while ensuring their telemetry remains in the country.

Palo Alto Networks AIOps helps reduce misconfigurations that can lead to security breaches. AIOps, launched early last year, now processes 65 billion metrics every month across 60,000 firewalls, and proactively shares 24,000 misconfigurations and other issues with customers for resolution every month. Swiss customers will be able to take advantage of this new offering while ensuring their telemetry remains in the country. Advanced WildFire: Customers can fully utilise the industry's largest malware prevention engine while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in Switzerland to help meet data privacy concerns. Advanced WildFire can be leveraged by the Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Network Security Platform (i.e. Prisma SASE, ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and VM-/CN-Series software firewalls) and Cortex XDR, which secures a world where any user can work anywhere without restrictions, as well as by third-party products via API.

Customers can fully utilise the industry's largest malware prevention engine while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in to help meet data privacy concerns. Advanced WildFire can be leveraged by the Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Network Security Platform (i.e. Prisma SASE, ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and VM-/CN-Series software firewalls) and Cortex XDR, which secures a world where any user can work anywhere without restrictions, as well as by third-party products via API. Cortex Data Lake: Customers can collect, transform and integrate their enterprise's security data to enable Palo Alto Networks solutions while data logs remain locally.

The availability of the regionally hosted services is part of Palo Alto Networks ongoing commitment to deliver the most complete set of security services locally for Swiss and European customers. These services enable customers to balance data privacy concerns with the ability to detect emerging threats, providing a seamless, streamlined security solution operated and delivered within Switzerland.

