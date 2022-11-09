PallyCon Watermarking Solution Completes Cartesian Robustness Testing

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INKA Entworks Inc., a pioneer in the field of Digital Rights Management software, announced that its PallyCon watermarking solution has successfully completed a comprehensive robustness evaluation by Cartesian, a renowned security consultancy specialized in assessing security for the digital entertainment and media industries.

Farncombe Security Audit™ Watermark testing by Cartesian is a gold standard in determining the robustness of watermarking technologies. Cartesian evaluated the PallyCon watermarking solution against a series of real-time transformations, piracy, and tampering attacks of varying intensities to measure the solution's robustness. The audit included a total of 150+ tests such as compression, downscaling, cropping, aspect ratio alteration, and collusion, among other techniques used by real-life hackers to destroy, circumvent or remove the watermark and distribute premium content illegally.

James Ahn, Founder, CEO of INKA Entworks Inc., says, "We are elated to announce that PallyCon's trusted video watermarking service has been tested aggressively by Cartesian's Farncombe Security Audit™ Watermark testing suite. PallyCon has rightfully earned the Farncombe Security Audit™ Watermark shield, which is a testament to our commitment to provide robust solutions for combatting piracy of premium content."

Mei Lam, Head of Security Assurance at Cartesian, says, "Forensic watermarks are powerful tools used to identify the source of content leaks. Pirates are aware of this and have become increasingly skilled at using manipulations such as filtering, resolution changes, geometric distortions, or collusion attacks to alter watermarks or make them unreadable before releasing pirated video assets on illegal websites. Our test suite simulates such attacks on watermarked videos to test the resilience of watermark technologies. For a solution vendor, submitting its watermarking technology to our comprehensive testing is proof of its trust in the performance of the solution, and of its commitment to target excellence."

PallyCon's watermarking solution is trusted by Hollywood studios and major OTT apps in different geographical markets. Completing Cartesian's test suite is further evidence of PallyCon's dedication to their robustness and of the role they play in controlling piracy of streaming video content.

About PallyCon

PallyCon is a premium content protection service from INKA Entworks Inc. Trusted by 200+ customers globally, PallyCon provides a 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms through solutions such as Multi DRM , Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, App Security with quick and simple integration. Built on AWS and CloudFront CDNs, our solutions are optimized for cloud delivery, right from inserting watermarks to their detection. The watermarking solution with Multi-DRM covers the entire video protection life cycle for OTT platforms and premium video content producers.

About Cartesian

Cartesian is a specialist provider of consulting services and managed solutions to leaders in the global communications, technology, and digital media industries. Linking technology and innovation, Cartesian helps its clients find growth and achieve more. Cartesian's content security services include the Farncombe Security Audit™, anti-piracy investigations, watermark robustness testing, watermark implementation review, credential sharing detection, contract compliance testing, geo-blocking testing, and security advisory. Clients include TV broadcasters, video service providers content distributors, solution vendors, and network operators. The company has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, and Paris. For more information about the company and its services, visit www.cartesian.com .

