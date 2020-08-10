Paints & Coatings Industry Recovery Key to Reactive Diluents Market Growth, Future Market Insights
DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recent report on the reactive diluents market concludes that the market will cross the billion dollar threshold in the next two years.
Primarily used as viscosity regulators and thinners, reactive diluents are extensively used to manufacture paints and adhesives. As industries strive to adopt co-polymerization to aid proper mixing, usage of reactive diluents is acquiring significant ground. Moreover, their high tensile strength makes their usage highly suitable in the construction industry.
Reactive diluents are also renowned for curbing volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions, thus accelerating their adoption in the coatings & paints industry. Besides, manufacturers are attempting to introduce green reactive diluents from biodegradable materials and plant oils. These initiatives will prove highly beneficial to the environment by reducing harmful emissions.
"The demand for high quality products have compelled manufacturers to introduce innovations in their existing portfolios, such as bio-resourced reactive diluents, providing them with a competitive edge," says the FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI's Reactive Diluents Market Study
- Demand shall remain unswerving across the paints & coatings industry throughout the forecast period
- Surging construction & infrastructure projects shall provide traction to the reactive diluents markets due to high tensile strength
- Multi-function reactive diluents will hold major sway from 2020-2030
- Asia to record an impressive surge in reactive diluents usage due to heightening construction and infrastructure projects
Reactive Diluents Market- Key Trends
- Government legislations to arrest VOC emission is heightening reactive diluents adoption across key industries
- Manufacturing of solvent-free epoxy anticorrosive coatings is heightening adoption of reactive diluents
- COVID-19 will impede growth, owing to extreme sluggishness in the construction, automotive and paints & coatings industries
- Availability of substitutes such as phenolic diluents will restrict growth prospects as the latter offers better heat resistance
Reactive Diluents Market- Region-wise Analysis
- Asia-Pacific will spearhead global reactive diluents market growth in the wake of rapid industrialization and rising infrastructure projects
- China shall reach the pinnacle of the East-Asian market growth as it is a major electronics manufacturing hub
- Surging construction projects will drive demand across South Asian markets
- Europe & North America shall generate steady demand between 2020 and 2030
Reactive Diluents Market- Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the global reactive diluents market include, but are not limited to, Adeka Corporation, Sachem Inc., Hexion Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries, Olin Corporation, Arkema Group, Ipox Chemicals GmbH and Atul Ltd. These players are constantly enhancing their product portfolio and expanding their geographical presence.
Aditya Birla Group is a prominent player in the South Asian market, offering the Epotec Reactive Diluents. These are epoxy laden compounds which react with curing agents to become amalgamated with the epoxy system.
Reactive Diluents Market Taxonomy
Type
- Aliphatic
- Aromatic
- Cycloaliphatic
Function
- Mono Functional
- Multi-Functional
End Use
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Composite
- Flooring
- Others
Region/Country
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- EU-5
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
South Asia & Pacific
- India
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of East Asia
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
Get Valuable Insights into Reactive Diluents Market
Future Market Insights provides an executive level blueprint of reactive diluents in its recently published research report. It offers refined forecasts pertaining to revenue growth witnessed across various segments. Trends impacting the market's trajectory across these segments are also studied in detail for the period between 2020 and 2030. In addition, a historical forecast ranging from 2015-2019 has also been incorporated so as to provide a holistic picture of the relevant growth parameters influencing expansion trajectories during the upcoming decade.
Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Chemicals & Materials Landscape
Technical Fluids Market: The technical fluids market research report published by FMI includes a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. The forecast period under question ranges from 2019-2029.
Perfume Ingredient Chemicals Market: Investigate FMI's insightful study on the perfume ingredient chemicals market, segmented on the basis of product type and application and profiled across seven prominent regions for the assessment period ranging from 2017 to 2027.
Reactive Softeners Textile Industry Market: The global reactive softeners textile industry market report in progress by FMI elucidates on the prominent dynamics influencing growth parameters across the following segments: ionic nature and fabric type across seven geographies from 2017-2027.
SOURCE Future Market Insights