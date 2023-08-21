PAINTING THE TOWN RED! VIRGIN HOTELS GLASGOW OPENS ITS DOORS AT ICONIC CLYDESIDE LOCATION

Virgin Hotels' second U.K. location redefines luxury hospitality with an enticing array of amenities and features

GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, today announced the opening of Virgin Hotels Glasgow, the Group's second European destination. The hotel, set upon the banks of the iconic River Clyde and just a stone's throw away from Central Station, features a prime location ideal for exploring the city. Boasting Virgin Hotels' beloved Chamber design, an array of modern dining and drinking venues and influences from the local culture, the Glasgow hotel combines the brand's celebrated hospitality standards with distinctive experiences that reflect the soul of the city.

The hotel is home to 240 exquisitely decorated Chambers, each flooding with natural light and brimming with thoughtful features that optimize the space. Wood-sliding doors separate the sleep and relaxation lounge from the dressing area in every room, giving guests optimum privacy. The dressing room features a stand-alone vanity unit with a mounted illuminated mirror, and the lounge itself has a Virgin Hotels' patented and ergonomic bed with a channel-tufted headboard; Hypnos™ mattress; a red SMEG® mini-fridge generously stocked with local products; plugs in all the convenient places; an HDTV and a yoga mat.

The attention-to-detail continues throughout the rest of the hotel. Teddy Mayer, creative director and vice president of design at Virgin Hotels, worked closely with Silk Property Group to pay homage to Glasgow's rich history and prominent shipping industry. The hotel's nautical elements are infused with modern twists, elegantly capturing Glasgow's vibrant spirit from a contemporary perspective. Upon entering the hotel, guests are met with stunning design features that open up the space and ignite their desire to explore, including vaulted ceilings, antiquated glass and a grand staircase. Public areas feature open floor plans, velvet chairs and sweeping views of the city, creating a warm and convivial ambiance for conversation between new and old friends alike.

In collaboration with Visto Art, the hotel has also been decorated with beautifully bespoke artwork, all created by local Scottish illustrators, painters and photographers. Each of the diverse pieces are inspired by the city's rich heritage, from an impressive mural spraypainted by several of the city's most creative street artists to the friezes that depict Glasgow with an abstract eye.

At the heart of the hotel lies Commons Club, the flagship restaurant offering eclectic food and beverage in a playful yet sophisticated space. Under the direction of Executive Chef Jean-Paul Giraud, Commons Club boasts a contemporary restaurant menu with global inspirations, serving unexpected and bold flavors with locally sourced ingredients. At the bar, guests can indulge in signature craft cocktails, as well as an impressive range of Scottish whiskies, liquors, beer and wine.

Another standout of the boutique hotel is Highyard, located on the mezzanine level of Commons Club with breathtaking views of River Clyde. The dining and entertainment venue features a retractable roof, great for basking in the warm sunshine during brunch or sipping on cocktails under a starlit sky. Better yet, the Highyard terrace has been fitted with two living walls, creating the atmosphere of a lush forest retreat in an urban oasis. Together, Commons Club and Highyard deliver elevated day-to-night hospitality experiences that will establish Virgin Hotels Glasgow as the city's newest and most exciting hotspot.

Guests can expect additional options for expertly crafted food and beverage as a variety of dining and drinking spaces launch in the coming months, including Funny Library Coffee Shop and Rocks on Fox Street, a luxurious whisky bar set to have one of the finest whisky collections in Glasgow.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow also offers an array of state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, like the dynamic Bonnie and Clyde meeting rooms and the intimate Shag Room, which is decked in luxurious fabrics. Each space can be seamlessly tailored to suit everything from social occasions to corporate gatherings, posing as the perfect environment for any gathering or activation.

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce the opening of Virgin Hotels Glasgow, our second European location. Glasgow holds a special place in my heart, as one of the first record shops I opened was on Union Street and my wife was born here. With Virgin Hotels Glasgow, we aimed to capture Glasgow's unique spirit, offering visitors and locals an unparalleled experience. The hotel's design truly reflects this as well as the city's rich history and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the hotel to enjoy all that we have to offer."

Virgin Hotels Collection CEO James Bermingham added: "Today marks a momentous occasion as we proudly unveil our Glasgow location, a remarkable addition to our growing family of hotels. At Virgin Hotels, we are driven by our passion for delivering innovative design and heartfelt service, and our latest opening is no exception. Every detail has been curated to reflect the dynamic and diverse essence of Glasgow, and we hope the hotel will not only be a home away from home, but a door to the incredible experiences within this exciting city."

To make stays at Virgin Hotels even more rewarding, Virgin Red and Virgin Hotels' The Know members can now link their profiles to directly earn Virgin Points when booking their next stay at one of Virgin's stylish, luxury lifestyle hotels – including Glasgow. Members will earn seven Virgin Points for every £1 spent at Virgin Hotels Glasgow. All Virgin Red members need to do is sign up to The Know – Virgin Hotels' personalized loyalty program – and link it to their Virgin Red account before booking. Full terms and conditions for the Virgin Red program can be found on Virgin's official website.

About Virgin Hotels Glasgow

Virgin Hotels Glasgow is the second UK hotel from Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt, personalized service with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group has pioneered. Situated on the iconic Clydebank on Clyde Street in the heart of Glasgow, the hotel worked closely with Silk Property Group and Twenty First Architects to capture the essence of the Clydeside location in the design and features 240 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites; the dynamic Bonnie and Clyde meeting and event spaces; the Shag Room for intimate social occasions; multiple dining and drinking outlets including Commons Club, Virgin Hotel's iconic flagship restaurant and bar that acts as a modern-day social club, and Highyard, the hotel's all-day dining and entertainment destination.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for more than 50 years. Each hotel intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes eight hotels: Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Virgin Hotels New York City and Virgin Hotels Glasgow. New locations will debut in Miami and Denver in 2025, as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London and more.

