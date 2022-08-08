Paint Spray Guns Market to Reach $2.26 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in construction and maintenance of residential & non-residential buildings and increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global paint spray guns market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paint Spray Guns Market by Product Type (Airless, Pneumatic, HVLP, LVLP, Electrostatic), by Technology (Automatic, Manual), by End User Industry (Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global paint spray guns industry generated $1.53 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.26 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in construction and maintenance of residential & non-residential buildings and increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global paint spray guns market. However, requirement of external power source by the paint spray gun restrict the market growth. In addition, introduction of paint spray guns that are light in weight and incorporation of microprocessors for smart controls are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8616

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global paint spray guns market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown.

The lockdown led to force all the manufacturing hubs to shut down their operations partially or completely. Also, disruptions in the supply chain along with unavailability of raw materials & shortage of labor caused various challenges in carrying out production activities.

Numerous construction activities were either delayed or cancelled due to the lockdown. Thus, reduction in construction activities decreased the demand for paint spray guns.

In order to paint vehicles, automobile manufacturers predominantly use paint spray guns. However, manufacturing of automobiles was restricted during the pandemic, which hampered the demand for paint spray guns to a great extent.

Nevertheless, the construction sector and the automobile sector are witnessing a rise in the post-pandemic period, which in turn, is anticipated to positively influence the global paint spray gun market.

The HVLP segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the HVLP segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paint spray guns market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its efficiency and ability to give a finer paint finish. However, the LVLP segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its extensive applications in DIY projects.

The manual segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the manual segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global paint spray guns market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its cost efficiency. However, the automatic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its high operational efficiency and extensive use in the automotive industry.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Paint Spray Guns Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8616

The automotive segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global paint spray guns market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to extensive use of paint spray guns in the automotive industry. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid growth of the manufacturing industry in emerging countries such as India, China, and Vietnam.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global paint spray guns market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to large automotive and manufacturing industry. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to growth of the construction industry.

Leading Market Players: -

3M

Anest Iwata

Asahi Sunac

Auarita

DSTech Co., Ltd.

EXEL Industries

FUSO SEIKI

Graco Inc.

J. Wagner

Lis Industrial

Navite

Nordson

Rongpeng

SATA GmbH & Co. KG

Titan Tool Inc.

Tritech Industries, Inc.

Zhejiang Refine Wufu Air Tools

The report offers a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have launched new paint spray guns to remain competitive in the market and enhance their product offerings. They also adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8616

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial



Similar Reports We Have:

Spraying & Plastering Machine Market - global spraying & plastering machine market size was valued at $2,510.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $4,515.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Terrazzo Flooring Market - global terrazzo flooring market was valued at $21,691.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $31,951.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

Interior Doors Market - global interior doors market size was valued at $55.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $93.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Conveyor Systems Market - global conveyor systems market size was $9,113.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $15,183.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Gardening Equipment Market - global gardening equipment market size was valued at $40.40 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $74.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:



Spray Foam Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



Agricultural Sprayers Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022-2029

Industrial Spraying Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Packaging Pumps and Dispensers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Boom Sprayers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research