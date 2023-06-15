Paint Remover Market to Reach $1.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The paint remover market is driven by factors such as an increase in the demand for paint remover in various application need for efficient and reliable surface preparation solutions, and increased demand for biochemical paint remover.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paint remover Market by Type (Solvent, Caustic, Acidic, and Others), By Application (Vehicle Maintenance, Industrial Repair, Building Renovation, Furniture Refinishing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the paint remover market valued for $1.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Paint removers play a crucial role in industrial maintenance and repair tasks by facilitating the stripping of old coatings, allowing for repairs, surface treatment, and reapplication of protective coatings. The demand for paint removers in the industrial sector is driven by the need for efficient and reliable surface preparation solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand for paint removers in various applications and are driving the growth of the paint remover market. However, health and safety risks associated with paint remover products restrains the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increased investments in construction and infrastructure provides ample opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.5 billion CAGR 4.6 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers An increase in the demand for paint remover in various application Increased demand for biochemical paint remover Opportunities Increased demand for biochemical paint remover Restraints Health and safety risks associated with paint remover products

The solvent segment has dominated the global Paint remover market in 2022

Based on type, the solvent segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around two-fifths of the global paint remover market revenue. The solvent paint remover segment has been influenced by factors such as construction and renovation activities, industrial maintenance, and consumer demand for DIY projects. While the other segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The industrial repair segment to rule the roost

Based on application, the industrial repair segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing more than one-third of the global paint remover market revenue, and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for paint remover in the aerospace and marine industry.

North America region dominated the global Paint remover market in 2022

Based on region, the North America region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global paint remover market, owing to the presence of well-established aerospace and marine industries. While the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

Asian paints

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Fiberlock

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Franmar

United Gilsonite Laboratories

EZ Strip Inc.

Sunnyside

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global paint remover market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research