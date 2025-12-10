Paint Manufacturer Mowilex Earns Fourth Deloitte "Best Managed Company" Recognition, Achieving Gold Standard

Key News Highlights:

Mowilex's fourth consecutive recognition as Indonesia's Best Managed Companies elevated it as a Gold Standard winner, reinforcing its commitment to best-in-class management and performance, aligning strong leadership with innovation and long-term value creation.

Mowilex views this recognition as a constant reminder to continue striving for excellence, and as an achievement to be shared with everyone who has been a part of Mowilex's journey.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia has once again been honored by Deloitte as one of Indonesia's Best Managed Companies, marking its fourth consecutive year receiving this recognition. This also means that Mowilex has now been elevated to a Gold Standard winner, underscoring its enduring commitment to best-in-class management and performance. In Indonesia, only three companies were conferred with the Gold Standard recognition this year, and Mowilex is proud to be among them.

Mowilex CEO Niko Safavi (second left), accompanied by CMO Johanna Daunan (left), CSCO Yossy Tresinya Prameswari (second right), and CFO Rizal Iswara (right), receives Mowilex's fourth consecutive award as one of Indonesia's Best Managed Companies. Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia emphasized that Deloitte's recognition is not merely an affirmation of performance, but also a test that demands well-crafted strategies and business tactics.

The Best Managed Companies program is widely regarded as a benchmark of organizational excellence for leading companies around the world.

"As a Best Managed Companies award winner, PT Mowilex Indonesia has demonstrated itself as a leading private enterprise in Indonesia—driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation, and delivering meaningful impact for its customers and employees. This recognition is a testament to excellence, underscoring PT Mowilex Indonesia's leadership and strategic vision. We look forward to witnessing their continued success and growth in Indonesia and on the global stage," said DIONISIUS Damijanto, Best Managed Companies Leader, Deloitte Indonesia.

Mowilex emphasized that this recognition serves as a reminder to stay grounded and continue striving for excellence. "We are an independent challenger in an industry dominated by large multinationals and a handful of very well-run local players. Each year, Deloitte's process challenges us with rigorous reviews and tough questions. Rather than taking this recognition as validation, we treat it as a test — asking whether our strategies and tactics would still hold up under such scrutiny," said Mowilex CEO, Niko Safavi.

Winners are assessed against a comprehensive framework with four pillars shaped by more than 30 years of Deloitte's global benchmarking, namely: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance and financials. This framework encourages companies to align strong leadership with innovation and long-term value creation.

Mowilex also highlighted that the recognition is not about individual leadership alone. "This is a management award that belongs to our managers and employees. It's their discipline, innovation, and everyday decisions that shape PT Mowilex Indonesia into what it is today. We proudly share this Gold Standard achievement with everyone who has been part of our journey," said Niko Safavi.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia , a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings with a reputation for quality and strong brand loyalty. The company is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral paint manufacturer, maintaining that status for six consecutive years, and offers a wide range of low- and zero-VOC products. In 2025, Mowilex was recognized by Deloitte as one of Indonesia's Best Managed Companies for the fourth consecutive year, becoming a Gold Standard winner.

About Best Managed Companies

Best Managed Companies is a global awards program that recognises privately held companies for their organisational excellence, business success, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The program offers a robust framework for management teams to evaluate their strategies, strengthen operations, and benchmark themselves against the top-performing private companies worldwide.

Established in Canada in 1993, Best Managed Companies has since expanded to more than 45 countries across Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, with plans to launch in Africa. Today, its global network comprises over 1,700 outstanding companies that come together as a community to build alliances, exchange knowledge, and share best practices.

In 2025, the Best Managed Companies awards program marks five years in Southeast Asia, with a community of winners in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

For more information on the awards program, visit the Indonesia's Best Managed Companies website.

