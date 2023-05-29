Pain Relief Therapeutics Market to Grow Significantly by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pains or aches can be a resultant of injuries, diseases, muscle or bone related issues, among others. Frequent aches disrupt our quality of life and prevents us from doing several things. Pain relief therapeutics have played a significant role in improving the quality of life for countless individuals worldwide. These innovative medications and treatment methods have revolutionized the way we manage and alleviate pain. By targeting the underlying causes of pain and interrupting the pain signalling pathways, pain relief therapeutics provide much-needed comfort and relief to those suffering from acute or chronic pain.



The business intelligence report curated by Brandessence Market Research aims at empowering industry participants with an extensive overview of this marketplace. It offers detailed insights into the key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, that are shaping the profit trajectory of this industry vertical. A scrutiny of the listed segments and geographical landscape is entailed in this report. It further contains a country-wise breakdown of each region with detailed insights on their revenue streams, opportunities, and future projections, just to name a few. The report enumerates the key players operating in the market. It sheds light into the product portfolio, market positioning, strategies, revenue, pricing trends, and other crucial aspects associated with each player.

Key Takeaways

Pain Relief Therapeutics Market is expected to amplify with a CAGR of 16.8% over 2022-2029.

Growing prevalence of chronic pain disorders, rising incidence of traumatic injuries, and surge in the elderly populace are aiding market expansion.

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share due to the growing occurrence of trauma-based injuries, booming pharmaceutical sector, and high frequency of chronic ailments.

The Pain Relief Therapeutics Market was worth USD 7041.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 20880.7 million by 2028, witness a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast duration of 2022-2029.

Key Trends and Dynamics of Pain Relief Therapeutics Market

Growing prevalence of chronic pain disorders, rising incidence of traumatic injuries, and surge in the elderly populace are primarily aiding the expansion of this marketplace. Furthermore, increased pervasiveness of lifestyle-based ailments, sure in healthcare expenditure, along with rising R&D investments in this sector are creating lucrative opportunities of this industry vertical. Alongside, rising frequency of orthopaedic disorders, shift towards sedentary lifestyle, and increasing rates of product approvals are adding momentum to the progression of this business sphere.

Major Growth Drivers

Rise in the elderly populace- aged individuals often suffer from terrible aches in various parts of their body. With age, the bones and muscles weaken due to a rapid decrease in the amount of calcium and other vital nutrients in the body. Apart from that, the geriatric population is also prone to various chronic and lifestyle-based disorders with pain as one of their primary symptoms. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this marketplace.

Rising adoption of personalized medicines- Pains or aches can be of different types, resulting from various reasons. Some pains may result from injury, some from chronic disorders, and others from age-related conditions. Every patient may have different therapeutic needs as per their health condition. This escalates the demand for personalized medicines which are developed with a patient-centric approach. This includes the use of biomarkers, genetic profiling, and patient-reported outcomes to identify optimal treatment options, leading to increased adoption of targeted pain relief therapeutics. This in turn is creating an upward trend in this business space.

Concerns of side effects- Pain relief medicines, if consumed in high volume may lead to numerous health risks. Drug overdose, addiction issues, allergies, and harmful effect on the liver are some of the major side effects of these medicines. This in turn is hindering the market remuneration scope.

Competitive Landscape of Pain Relief Therapeutics Market

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of this industry vertical are Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Pfizer Inc., Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., BoehringerIngelheim, Achelios Therapeutics, Amgen Inc., Cara Therapeutics, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Segmental Assessment

By therapeutics, the NSAID's segment is slated to amass notable gains over 2022-2029. This is due to the affordability of these drugs along with their widespread availability.

Based on indication, the neuropathic pain segment is likely to generate significant returns owing to the rise in geriatric population base worldwide.

Geographical Analysis and Landscape

Middle East & Africa Pain Relief Therapeutics Market

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share over the estimated timeline. This is ascribed to the growing occurrence of trauma-based injuries, booming pharmaceutical sector, and high frequency of chronic ailments. Alongside, changing lifestyle trends along with growing R&D investments in the field are adding traction to the expansion of this regional industry.

Europe

Europe is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest growing regions over the stipulated timeframe. This is credited to the surge in the geriatric population base, presence of a favourable medical reimbursement scenario, technological advances, and increasing instances of product approvals.

Opportunities in This Market

Escalating demand for non-opioid medicines- Opium based medicines carry a wide range of side effects including chances of addictions, allergies, just to name a few. This has created an opportunity for the development and marketing of non-opioid therapeutics. Non-opioid pain medications such as novel analgesics, targeted drug delivery systems, or alternative treatment modalities like medical cannabis or CBD-based products are witnessing high demand across the globe. This is paving a way for this market to bolster significantly.

Major Developments

Acquisitions

In June 2017, Johnson & Johnson announced the acquisition of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Swiss biopharmaceutical company specializing in cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, including pain relief therapeutics.

Pipeline Assessment of Pain Relief Therapeutics Market

NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) Inhibitors: Nerve growth factor plays a role in transmitting pain signals. NGF inhibitors, such as tanezumab and fasinumab, are monoclonal antibodies that target NGF to reduce pain. These drugs were under investigation for various pain conditions, including osteoarthritis and chronic low back pain.

TRPV1 (Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1) Antagonists: TRPV1 is a receptor involved in pain sensation. TRPV1 antagonists, like ABX-1431, aim to block this receptor and provide pain relief. These compounds were being studied for conditions such as neuropathic pain and migraine.

CB2 (Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2) Agonists: CB2 receptors are found in the immune system and have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. CB2 agonists, such as JBT-101 and EHP-102, were being developed as potential pain relievers, particularly for conditions like neuropathic pain and osteoarthritis.

Sodium Channel Blockers: Certain drugs that block specific types of sodium channels, such as Nav1.7 or Nav1.8, have shown promise in reducing pain. Examples include PF-05089771 and VX-150, which were being investigated for their potential in treating neuropathic pain and other chronic pain conditions.

Non-Opioid Analgesics: Various non-opioid analgesics were in development, including drugs targeting receptors such as P2X3, CGRP (Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide), and adenosine receptors. These medications aimed to provide pain relief without the risk of opioid-related adverse effects and addiction.

On Special Requirement Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

