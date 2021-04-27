Pain Monitoring Technology (NOL) is Shown to Reduce Postoperative Pain and Health Costs

Clinicians use NOL monitoring in surgical settings to objectively detect and quantify noxious stimuli during anaesthesia, when patients can't communicate, so that they can identify the patient's pain-response and administer tailored analgesics. To use the non-invasive device the clinician fits a small multi-sensor probe over the patient's finger and views the NOL index trend from a dedicated monitor, the PMD-200.

Exploring the potential use of NOL monitoring to help enhance recovery after surgery, the Leiden University Medical Center study1 demonstrated that patient pain scores after surgery were 33% lower when administration of pain medication during surgery was guided with NOL monitoring. Following publication of these results in the British Journal of Anaesthesia (BJA), Coreva Scientific conducted an economic analysis that found that these positive outcomes could enable 22% reduction in healthcare costs associated with acute postoperative pain treatments, pain-related readmissions and emergency room visits. The economic analysis also found that less postoperative pain following NOL-guided procedures could result in 6% reduction in expected number of patients receiving postoperative opioid prescriptions.

"Medical technology should always aim to achieve the two core goals that justify adoption in the market: improved patient care and cost savings," explains Mira Sofer, VP Business Development and Marketing at Medasense. "Recent NOL studies and the economic analysis conducted by Coreva Scientific emphasize the benefit of preferring NOL monitoring over current standard of care, for better patient outcomes and lowering healthcare expenditures."

About Medasense and NOL Technology

Medasense (www.medasense.com) offers a breakthrough technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense's flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL® index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient's pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.

The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.

Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing.

The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe by Medtronic, is cleared for marketing also in Canada, Latin America, Israel and Australia, and enables connectivity with Philips patient monitors. Not commercially available in the U.S.

