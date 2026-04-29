PAIDI Technology Debuts at Two Major Global Events of Chery, Empowering New Global Commercial Value with Chinese Innovative Manufacturing

WUHU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, PAIDI Technology appeared at two major global events held by Chery Group. Bringing together international merchants from nearly 100 countries and regions and covering core markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, the two summits serve as a vital stage to highlight the innovative manufacturing strength of China's new energy commercial vehicles and demonstrate the global competitiveness of Chinese brands.

During the exhibition, PAIDI Technology won high recognition from international customers with the reliable quality and innovative business models of Chinese manufacturing. Overseas guests spoke highly of China's innovative manufacturing, and fully affirmed the economic value and efficient operation solutions created by PAIDI in the fields of urban short-distance logistics, light distribution and small and micro business development. They recognized that its products cater to global market demands with broad commercial prospects and practical value.

Backed by Chery's mature industrial chain and quality assurance system, PAIDI continues to drive industrial upgrading through technological innovation and promote the global development of China's new energy commercial vehicles. This exhibition marks a new milestone in PAIDI's global layout, and lays a solid foundation for deepening international cooperation and expanding overseas markets.

As an independently operated eco-technology brand under Chery Holding Group, PAIDI Technology is committed to providing intelligent short-range travel solutions for couriers, urban freight workers and individual users. With global industrial layout and solid technical strength, PAIDI has built a complete ecological system covering research and development, production, sales and services. Adopting passenger vehicle-grade manufacturing processes, its core models are equipped with safe and stable lithium iron phosphate batteries. With the body dimension of 3330×1080×1700mm and a cruising range of 100 kilometers, the vehicles feature a compact body and flexible travel performance. PAIDI reshapes urban short-distance logistics and daily service experience through innovative technologies, and continuously promotes the high-quality development of the industry.

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