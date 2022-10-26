Paessler Assists Companies in Monitoring and Optimizing their Resources through IoT & IT Monitoring - Insights by Data Bridge Market Research

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research offers an extensive analysis of the company Paessler including insights on their history and milestones, growth analysis, market presence, opportunities and drivers reviewed in the report.

Paessler offers a comprehensive monitoring software for IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to help customers drive the organization up, running, and optimized while keeping everything remarkably simple. From the start, the company has sought to change the world for the better through technology that builds stronger relationships. Market players must be more resilient, ready, and flexible to adapt; thus, they need a trusted technology and monitoring partner to guide them forward and support them to do more with less.

Paessler, headquartered in Nuremberg in Germany, is an IT monitoring company with a headcount of over 300 employees from over 25 countries. The company has a presence in the U.S. and Malaysia, with around 4,000 partners worldwide. Every industry faces an exclusive social, economic, environmental, and technological challenge. To combat that, Paessler believes monitoring plays an essential role in minimizing people's consumption of resources.

Paessler's Journey in Nuremberg and Global Markets with Fortune 100 Companies using its PRTG network monitoring software

Paessler was founded in 1997 by Dirk Paessler, in the metropolitan region of Nuremberg. The market giant is now present in many international markets, 70% of Fortune 100 companies worldwide use Paessler PRTG. Explore the journey of Paessler:

1997-2001:

The Garage Phase: One student, one vision, one "garage" – the components for a classic 90s startup.

2001-2003:

The Founding Phase: As the need for a performance monitoring software arose, Paessler successfully invented the PRTG monitoring solution.

2003-2007:

The Corporate Name: Along with network experts and developers, in 2025 Paessler GmbH was changed into Paessler AG, to make it easier for employees to participate in the business.

2007-2011:

Software Consolidation: Paessler merged PRTG Traffic Grapher and IPCheck Server Monitor into a single solution and produced PRTG Network Monitor.

2011-2016:

International Coverage: Paessler became a global player with 2 relocations, 130 new employees in 7 countries, and more than 200,000 customers in 5 years.

2017-2018:

Quest for Innovation: With a fruitful completion of 20 years, Paessler had entered into new territories and scaled up its presence.

2019-2020:

New Products & Solutions: Paessler successfully launched PRTG Enterprise Monitor and industry solutions for manufacturing, healthcare and other sectors.

2020-Present

Aim for 2030: As a monitoring company, Paessler took responsibility and has set its aim to reduce the consumption of resources by humankind. Monitoring data will help customers to save resources, from optimizing their OT, IT, and IoT infrastructures, and to lessen energy consumption or emissions.

There is more to Paessler's expertise in IT, OT, and IoT

Paessler is recognized as a front-runner in monitoring data and a leader in IT, OT, and IoT monitoring with > 500,000 users of PRTG Network Monitor, PRTG Enterprise Monitor, and PRTG Hosted Monitor.

The products and services offered by Paessler help companies across industries to monitor everything and eventually optimize their resources. This is how Paessler's products provide benefits:

PRTG Network Monitor: PRTG Network Monitor is a powerful and easy-to-use solution for all business sizes. It monitors all the devices, systems, applications, and traffic in an IT infrastructure.

Paessler Bringing Down Consumption of Resources with its Products & Services Proving Beneficial to Various Companies

Paessler's highly effective products, services, and solutions are already making it easier for companies of every size to offer more with less monitoring. In fact, 70% of Fortune 100 companies worldwide use PRTG to improve productivity and efficiency. Paessler has also successfully helped its customers reduce the consumption of resources, for instance:

Engie Solutions : ENGIE Solutions monitors resource consumption with PRTG Enterprise Monitor

: ENGIE Solutions monitors resource consumption with PRTG Enterprise Monitor Rexroth Bosch Group: PRTG helps Bosch Rexroth to reduce CO₂ emissions while increasing productivity

PRTG helps Bosch Rexroth to reduce CO₂ emissions while increasing productivity Aquafin : Aquafin keeps infrastructure clean with PRTG

: Aquafin keeps infrastructure clean with PRTG Kennedy Industries: Kennedy Industries helps keep communities safe and operational with PRTG

Paessler Addresses Critical Challenges of Resource Efficiency and Sustainability with its Partners and Customers

Paessler is highly focused on sustainability and resource saving. Therefore, the company has unswervingly continued and expanded their activities in this area over the last few years. For instance:

In 2016 – PHQ powered by green electricity

In 2017 - CO₂ compensation of all business trips

In 2019 - 100 kWp solar-powered energy system on PHQ roof

In 2020 - Paessler was CO₂ neutral with the help of compensation

In 2022 - CO₂ neutral or even CO₂ negative

To Get a Detailed Insight, Visit at https://www.paessler.com/company/about-us/reduce-consumption-of-resources

Strategic Decisions Taken by Paessler to Boost its Market Presence

In May 2022 : Paessler appointed its new distribution partners IPSYSTEMS and PT LIMA DUA SATU TEKNOLOGI INDONESIA in the Philippines and Indonesia respectively to help develop its partner ecosystem. These partnerships will ensure the performance, availability, and security for the IT infrastructures of large enterprise clients across the APAC region.

its new distribution partners IPSYSTEMS and PT DUA SATU TEKNOLOGI in and respectively to help develop its partner ecosystem. These partnerships will ensure the performance, availability, and security for the IT infrastructures of large enterprise clients across the APAC region. In January 2022 : Paessler announced the expansion of PRTG Hosted Monitor, which offers a wide range of services specifically for IT professionals in the cloud-based monitoring space. This new productis based on Paessler's existing PRTG Network Monitor, but hosted in the cloud by Paessler, which makes the solution particularly attractive for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

of PRTG Hosted Monitor, which offers a wide range of services specifically for IT professionals in the cloud-based monitoring space. This new productis based on Paessler's existing PRTG Network Monitor, but hosted in the cloud by Paessler, which makes the solution particularly attractive for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). In May 2022 : Paessler and Rittal combined their Paessler PRTG and Rittal CMC III monitoring solutions in the context of the Paessler Uptime Alliance program to streamline the overview of IT and OT. This will help users to see what is going on with their IT and OT instantaneously in one powerful tool and on individually configurable dashboards, in a central dashboard for IT and data center OT, or as a service-based management overview

their Paessler PRTG and Rittal CMC III monitoring solutions in the context of the Paessler Uptime Alliance program to streamline the overview of IT and OT. This will help users to see what is going on with their IT and OT instantaneously in one powerful tool and on individually configurable dashboards, in a central dashboard for IT and data center OT, or as a service-based management overview In June 2022 : Paessler announced two appointments to its North American leadership team. Paessler's new North American leadership is expected to turn out to be the best of technology and sales experience to benefit the organization and its direct and channel customers. It is also expected to help manage the rapid growth and high demand in IT, OT, IoT, and IIoT environments, along with increased opportunities and challenges customers face due to the global pandemic.

to its North American leadership team. Paessler's new North American leadership is expected to turn out to be the best of technology and sales experience to benefit the organization and its direct and channel customers. It is also expected to help manage the rapid growth and high demand in IT, OT, IoT, and IIoT environments, along with increased opportunities and challenges customers face due to the global pandemic. In April 2021 : Paessler was being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. Paessler's partner program was selected because the company produced vertical-specific sales training materials for partners to improve sales strategies in healthcare, education, and industrial IT markets.

Paessler's Got Solutions for its Clients

Paessler provides a helping hand to SMS group to digitize steel production. SMS group GmbH uses PRTG Enterprise Monitor to monitor performance and reliability. It also helps to identify and eliminate weak spots during the construction, testing, and startup of steel production plants and thus optimize the quality of its production lines.

Somnitec AG delivers Swiss IT precision with PRTG. With the help of the PRTG experts at CORP-IT, Somnitec AG has set up comprehensive monitoring to maximize the consistency of its customers' IT systems.

With PRTG Network Monitor, SE3 has found a solution that allows viewing all industrial and communication components in a single system. SE3 uses PRTG as a solution to monitor wastewater treatment

LUMC monitors all its IT systems with the help of PRTG. LUMC chose the tool due to its large number of users, ability, and flexibility to monitor medical equipment. There are around 20 servers within LUMC using PRTG and 1,000 servers running in PRTG

CowManager monitors every cow in a dairy farm 24/7, and to do this efficiently, CowManager uses PRTG, which helps to see what cows are doing and whether their movements are still considered healthy. Paessler also provides monitoring for large-scale farms having 20,000 cows and more.

Foxtons turned to PRTG Network Monitor to get good clarity in terms of monitoring. After experiencing the benefits of the solution, Foxtons signed up for a perpetual license and soon extended its use across more areas of the organization to cover all key platforms.

PRTG Network Monitor provides real-time monitoring and network management to Acurus. With its granular permissions policy, PRTG helped Acurus in providing its monitoring services to its customers and also ensuring their security and privacy.

The Carbon Drawdown Initiative monitors ground data associated with CO₂ sequestration using PRTG Hosted Monitor. This solution provides a good overview of the reactions and products in the soil by displaying soil and weather data from connected sensors. It also includes data transmitted from other measuring systems and laboratory data.

Some of Paessler's Global Partners:

Acronis: MSP Cloud Security Platform

MSP Cloud Security Platform AWS: Cloud Services

Cloud Services Axis: CCTV/Security

CCTV/Security barramundi: Unified Endpoint Management

Unified Endpoint Management Check Point: Network Security

Network Security Cisco: Networking Solutions

Networking Solutions CORP IT: SLA Reporting

SLA Reporting LoRa: LPWAN Solutions

LPWAN Solutions Men&Mice: DDI - DNS / DHCP / IPAM

DDI - DNS / DHCP / IPAM Plixer: Flow monitoring

Long-term Goal

Since 2020, Paessler has been completely CO₂ neutral and has set a goal to become climate positive in the near future, probably by 2025. The core mission of Paessler is to empower technical teams to manage their infrastructure by ensuring maximum productivity. The company is also actively developing solutions to sustain digital transformation strategies and the IoT.

In the coming years, Paessler is certainly expected to be the customer's choice to monitor everything. Paessler has aimed to set its goal in all 3 strategic market segments: IT monitoring, industrial IoT monitoring, and commercial IoT monitoring.

About Paessler

Paessler AG (Nuremberg) is highly renowned and has established itself as a leader in IT monitoring among companies of all sizes, from small-to-medium-to large enterprises. With over 4,000 partners worldwide, Paessler has efficiently expanded its services.

In 1997 Paessler transformed IT monitoring with the introduction of PRTG Network Monitor. Over 300,000 IT administrators in more than 170 countries depend on Paessler PRTG to monitor their devices, business-critical systems, and network infrastructures. PRTG monitors the IT infrastructure 24x7 and helps IT professionals to solve problems before they impact users.

For More Information, Get in Touch With Paessler at https://www.paessler.com/contact

