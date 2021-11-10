Paddle Achieves SOC 2 certification, Reinforcing its Commitment to Data Security

The Revenue Delivery Platform also announces Jonathan Herd as its new Vice President of Information Security

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddle , the Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today announces that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, underscoring the company's ability to meet the highest data security standards.

More than 2,000 software sellers rely on Paddle's platform to sell into over 245 markets globally, and this means trusting Paddle with their data - from customer records to transaction receipts. Successfully completing a SOC 2 Audit affirms Paddle's commitment to protecting seller data from unauthorised access and ensuring its integrity and confidentiality. With Paddle, SaaS firms can scale quickly and efficiently while knowing that their data will be protected every step of the way.

SOC 2 is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that helps service organisations implement rigorous security processes and controls to safeguard customer data and privacy. To comply with SOC 2, firms must undergo comprehensive independent audits which assess their data processing systems and determine whether such effective safeguards and controls are in place.

Carried out by an independent Certified Public Accountant firm (CPA), the audit demonstrated that Paddle's systems are designed to rigorously ensure data security and privacy and robustly protect sellers' sensitive business information. Paddle intends to commence the Type 2 engagement in early 2022.

To reinforce Paddle's security-first approach, the business has also appointed Jonathan Herd as its new Vice President of Information Security. A tech industry veteran, Jonathan previously led information security, compliance and DevSecOps efforts at Limelight Networks, a leading provider of content delivery services.

Jonathan Herd, Vice President of Information Security at Paddle, said:

"Having cybersecurity best practice embedded at every stage has never been more important. The successful completion of Paddle's SOC 2 audit means that Paddle's sellers around the world can rest assured that their data is as secure as possible and will always be handled in accordance with the most robust international standards. I look forward to overseeing this continued commitment from Paddle in its customers' data security in my new role, and am thrilled to be joining this exciting team on the next step of its journey."

About Paddle

The Paddle Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B SaaS companies powers hyper-scale growth across acquisition, renewals and expansion. With Paddle, companies are finally able to transform their revenue delivery infrastructure into a strategic growth lever to respond faster and more precisely to every growth opportunity. Paddle has 190 employees serving over 3,000 software sellers in 245 countries and territories globally. Backed by investors including FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North, Paddle aims to define the next wave of B2B SaaS leaders. Visit www.paddle.com or www.twitter.com/PaddleHQ for more information.

SOURCE Paddle