Packaging industry leader Biopax Limited celebrated with top award at 2024 Business Eye Sustainability Awards

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopax Limited, a leading sustainable carton packaging, paper wraps, and self-adhesive labels solutions company based in Belfast, announces its triumph at the 2024 Business Eye Sustainability Awards, where it was named Sustainable Company of the Year. This accolade, presented on 9 May 2024, highlights Biopax's exceptional commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions in the packaging industry.

L-R Liam O’Connor, Biopax; Mike Gimson, Strategic Power Connect; Brenda Buckley, Business Eye and Patrick Cross, Biopax.

In addition to this recent award, Biopax Limited was also recognised as Manufacturer of the Year at the prestigious Manufacturing Excellence Awards held in Dublin earlier this year. These inaugural awards celebrated businesses of various sizes across multiple sectors, acknowledging their contributions to manufacturing and innovation. The recognition at these two distinguished events demonstrates Biopax's leadership in promoting sustainability and excellence in manufacturing.

"Winning these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Patrick Cross, Group Managing Director of Biopax Limited. "We are committed to driving sustainability and innovation in our industry, and these recognitions reinforce our efforts to push boundaries and set new standards."

Biopax Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through various initiatives, including the development of eco-friendly packaging materials and the implementation of energy-efficient manufacturing processes. The company has invested significantly in research and development to create products that not only meet but exceed environmental standards.

As part of its ongoing efforts to optimise sustainable options for clients, Biopax has made a strategic investment with HEIDELBERG. This collaboration aims to enhance Biopax's capabilities in producing high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

Dr Terry Cross OBE and his team have been instrumental in steering Biopax towards a future-oriented approach, focusing on sustainable and efficient manufacturing processes. Their efforts have not only reduced the environmental impact of Biopax's operations but have also set a benchmark for the industry.

The Business Eye Sustainability Awards and the Manufacturing Excellence Awards are prominent events that recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in business and manufacturing.

Biopax Limited's recent awards reflect its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation. As a leader in the packaging industry, Biopax strives for excellence, setting new standards and inspiring other companies to follow suit.

