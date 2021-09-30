PACCOR joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

- PACCOR becomes a member of Styrenics Circular Solutions

- Strengthens value chain alliance to meet EU recycling targets

BRUSSELS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, today welcomed PACCOR as a new member.

Headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, PACCOR is a global player in the packaging industry with high expertise in developing and providing valuable rigid plastic packaging products. The company has employees in across 18 countries and 24 manufacturing locations. Their products range from dairy to home care packaging solutions.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, commented: "We extend a very warm welcome to our new members PACCOR. Their CARE strategy to accelerate the transition to a circular economy has made a positive impression on their industry peers and we look forward to their input to our value chain's shared mission."

Andreas Schuette, CEO of PACCOR, said: "We are delighted to join SCS. As part of our committed drive for circularity, PACCOR's goal is the recyclability in practice and at scale for all of our products by 2023, ahead of the EU timescale. This drive will be strengthened by our collaboration as part of the SCS team as we work together on our shared circularity goals."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy.

SOURCE Styrenics Circular Solutions