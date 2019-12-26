PABLO AIR becomes the first Korean company to have succeed in a 57.5 km package deliver with 1 hour and 56 minutes' flying time using a drone.

The drone is considered an iconic concept of the 4 th Industrial Revolution, and the competition to introduce drone in the business and gain a competitive edge in the commercial market is becoming fierce in the US, China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world. Previously, small-sized, low-priced drones were used mainly to obtain images and videos; now, however, expensive, medium-sized drones are conducting various missions including farming, surveillance, measuring, and delivery. Going forward, as large-sized, unmanned aerial vehicles become available and autonomous flight drones are used commercially as a personal transportation vehicle, drones are expected to play an increasingly important role in transportation and traffic.

PABLO AIR is an unmanned aerial hardware and software development company based in Korea. Founded on August 8, 2018, it has just celebrated its first anniversary, yet it became the first Korean company to conduct long-distance drone delivery successfully. With drone being the key component of its services, the company focuses on developing swarming flight platforms and solutions. Building on its unmanned aerial vehicle services, PABLO AIR is expanding its business scope to other fields such as entertainment and education. The company has the capability to compete with world-class companies at drone performance art shows. Due to the company's swarm flight technology, they have the largest drone performance art show in Korea.

- PABLO AIR sets new drone delivery record in Korea

In a demonstration of a long-distance drone delivery conducted on November 2, 2019, PABLO AIR set the record for the longest time and distance drone delivery in Korea by flying a drone 57.514 km for 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Drone delivery was made possible by the UAVs Logistics Solution developed by PABLO AIR.

The hybrid drone can safely fly more than 57km.

The LTE-Sat heterogeneous communication system enables communicating with the drone anywhere on earth.

The Ground Control System enables a single person to control swarm drone.

The mobile application allows customers to track and monitor the delivery process in real time.

The video of drone delivery demonstration by PABLO AIR is available on its website (www.pabloair.com) or on YouTube (PABLO AIR Channel).

- Unlimited Possibility for Swarm Flight Technology

PABLO AIR was the first Korean company that successfully performed a drone art show with 100 drones using swarm flight technology at the 2019 Drone Regulatory Sandbox Fair on March 7. In addition, the swarm drone-operating software developed by PABLO AIR will soon become commercially available.

PABLO AIR is also working closely with the military, which is keenly interested in swarm flight technology. Recently, the Korean army has created a dronebot combat group that will conduct surveillance, reconnaissance, attack, and transportation of military supplies.

PABLO AIR said it will take advantage of its original swarm flight technology to develop unmanned aerial solutions that it can use in multiple fields including private and public sectors as well as the military to emerge as a global market leader.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058041/PABLO_AIR.jpg

Related Links

http://www.pabloair.com



SOURCE PABLO AIR