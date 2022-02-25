PaaSoo Technology Unveils New Logo to Mark European Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PaaSoo Technology, known within cloud communications industry for allowing enterprises to optimize sending and receiving SMS via APIs, unveils new logo in the world's biggest tech fair, Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona.

Since 2016, the fast-growing tech company has gained a reputation for reliability, flexibility and security of its CPaaS solutions, among companies that use mobile phones to communicate with clients. Seeing massive demand in the European market, PaaSoo has decided to expand its services to Europe. To better serve its current and potential versatile clientele, the company is now registered with ARCEP, the French regulatory authority for electronic communications, and has opened the latest local office in France.

Further growing its market presence, PaaSoo is proud to take an active part in MWC Barcelona 2022 from 28th February to 3rd March, a highly anticipated 16th edition which marks the comeback of the entire mobile ecosystem. The team is excited to meet their customers and partners face-to-face after 2 years of pandemic restrictions.

Above all, PaaSoo invited Marion Decroocq, the Founder of Couleur Aube, to redesign its logo, illustrating the brand essence. The smooth round-curved wing, also subtly interpreting an infinity symbol, with the brand PaaSoo, is modernly presented in refreshing yet calming electric blue. Decroocq denotes, "I thought of Hermes, the messenger God who facilitated exchanges. I found it interesting to start working on the wings and on what they represent: lightness, speed, agility, and these match PaaSoo's value." As the designer depicts, color choice always echoes a reflection. A fresh electric blue inspires confidence, responsibility, and harmony, that successfully associates PaaSoo's stable service and its capability to communicate with the world.

Founded in 2016, PaaSoo has offices in France, Ireland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. PaaSoo's powerful, agile and cost-effective cloud communication solutions enable clients to connect with end-users across the globe. Companies such as Work Port, Wargaming, Perfect World, and others rely on PaaSoo for critical communications via text or voice messaging.

PaaSoo's comprehensive selection of scalable, flexible and easy to use APIs and applications allows organizations of any size to use the power of cloud communications for growing their business and staying connected to customers, e.g., for one-time passwords, notifications, alerts, and promotional offers.

