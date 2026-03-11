PAAMC HK Wins Dual Honors at Asia Asset Management ETF Awards 2026

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company"), the offshore asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., is pleased to announce that it has received two awards at the Asia Asset Management ETF Awards 2026 in recognition of its outstanding achievements in the ETF ecosystem[1]：

Single-Market Awards - Hong Kong SAR: Most Innovative Passive ETF of the Year: Ping An East‑West Select ETF (3477/9477)

Single-Market Awards - Hong Kong SAR: Best Dividend ETF: Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070)

As outlined by Asia Asset Management, the Most Innovative Passive ETF of the Year award honors a new passive ETF (newly launched in 2025) that provides a unique, first-to-market, or transformative strategy, while the Best Dividend ETF award recognizes the ETF that has demonstrated the most effective dividend-focused strategy. Together, the accolades underscore PAAMC HK's leading performance, sustained innovation, and dedication to excellence within the industry.

Newly launched in September 2025, the Ping An East‑West Select ETF (3477/9477) seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Solactive Global Pacific Select HKD Index NTR--a net total return, free float market capitalization‑weighted index that offers diversified exposure to securities listed in Hong Kong SAR and the United States and its performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions, net of withholding tax, from its underlying constituents.

As the longest-running ETF among those listed in Hong Kong that focus on high dividend yield, the Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070) holds Morningstar's highest 5-star rating[2] and has demonstrated resilient performance across market cycles. It is eligible under the new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES) and, as of July 2024, has also been included in the Southbound Stock Connect, providing a convenient channel for mainland investors to access Hong Kong high‑dividend equities. It has recently been recognized as an "Outstanding Achiever" in the Hong Kong Equity category at the BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards – Top ETF Funds[3].

Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and Chief Investment Officer of PAAMC HK, said: "We are honored to receive these awards, which recognize our ongoing commitment to innovation and investor‑centric product design. The Ping An East‑West Select ETF adopts a pioneering framework—combining Hong Kong high‑dividend exposures with U.S. core blue chips—whereas the Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF is distinguished by its defensive profile and attractive income potential. We will continue to expand our suite of high‑quality ETF solutions to support diversified, long‑term asset allocation for investors across market environments."