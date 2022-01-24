PA Consulting appoints Kelly Olsen as Chief Information Officer

Kelly joins PA from SThree, where she led its global technology and operations functions. Kelly has also held CIO positions across global professional services firms, including Cushman and Wakefield and RPS, and has served as CIO for the UK's NHS Property Services, where she defined the transformation and technology strategy.

In 2020, Kelly was named in the 'top ten' at the CIO100 Awards for her work in digital transformation at SThree and RPS. Kelly is passionate about diversity in the workplace and supporting young women to pursue a career in technology. She was the executive sponsor for SThree's inclusion and diversity team, which supported the promotion of more women into senior positions.

Ken Toombs, CEO, PA Consulting said: "We're delighted to welcome Kelly Olsen to PA as our Chief Information Officer. Kelly joins PA at a pivotal moment, as we go from strength-to-strength. We're hiring incredible world-class senior talent, winning exciting work that directly addresses the biggest challenges and opportunities our clients face, and further strengthening key capabilities in areas like digital and design with new acquisitions. An experienced leader, Kelly is an exciting and inspiring hire for us, and the right person to drive our digital transformation, ensuring we deliver on our purpose, bringing ingenuity to life. I'm confident she will help us realise further innovations for our clients and our people."

Kelly said: "I'm delighted to join at such an important time for PA. I feel energised to work for an organisation that has a clear purpose and cares deeply about its clients and its people. I'm really passionate about enabling teams to work collaboratively, and to constantly innovate for their clients."

