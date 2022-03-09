p-Ethylphenol Market revenue to Hit $150 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising prevalence of health problems, osteoporosis, diabetes, cholesterol problems, cancer, and cognitive health problems among both geriatric & young populace has boosted the demand in nutritional health assistance across the globe. This will support p-ethylphenol market demand over the forecast period.

Flourishing chemical synthesis industry along with rising consumer awareness regarding the antioxidant imparting benefits will primarily drive the industry expansion over the forecast timeline. Proliferating demand for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics used by geriatric population such as anti-aging creams, skincare lotions, perfumes, and gel formulations will further escalate the revenue generation. Besides, high adoption of the product in chemical concoction, dyes and coatings, and healthcare applications over the past few years has further promoted its demand.

Some major findings of the p-Ethylphenol market report include:

Strong generation of need for rubber and packaging sectors has acted as a catalyst in the utilization of the more organic compounds for higher chemical synthesis.

The industry will observe high potential from medical field due to its enriching health beneficial functionality and is the vital base ingredient for the pharmaceutical industry.

Strong demand for product due to its favourable properties such as excellent antioxidant, fragrance and flavor has urged manufacturers to utilize them in the skincare and cosmetics sector.

Chemical synthesis application is set to register a significant CAGR of over 6.5% between 2021 to 2027.

p-Ethylphenol market from chemical synthesis segment exceeded USD 45 million in 2020. Increasing product utilization as a natural base compound to derive rubber and packaging sector is anticipated to fuel market size. Moreover, surging demand for epoxy resins, plasticizers, and phenolic antioxidants in construction, electronics, automobile, rubber, and polymer industries will propel product demand. Factors such as rapid expansion of chemical sector, and increased utilization of p-Ethylphenol as a solvent in degreasing & cleaning industries will foster segment growth. Besides, growing efforts by chemical companies to adopt innovative technologies such as digital technology to expand their profit margins will further instigate industry outlook.

North America p-Ethylphenol market is likely to hold a substantial share of over 25% in 2020. The region is characterized by increasing demand from the chemical industry coupled with strong potential market for medicinal drugs, paints & coating, cosmetics, and fortified foods & beverage products. The product is an ideal flavoring agent, which is used for the preparation of coffee, ham, smoked pork, rum, and bogey flavors. Factors such as presence of an established nutraceutical industry, health-conscious people, and adoption of modern technologies are the driving factors for regional business revenue.

The p-Ethylphenol industry is competitive with key players including Thermo Fisher Scientific, TCI Chemicals, Sigma Aldrich, Santa Cruz Biotech, Clearsynth, ABCR Gmbh, AK Scientific, Alfa Chemistry. Key strategies include mergers & acquisitions, capacity expansions, technical collaborations, and new product development for specific applications.

