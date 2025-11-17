Ozelle Launches Next-Generation AI + Complete Blood Morphology Solution at MEDICA 2025

See Beyond the Blood. Insight Into the Future.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MEDICA 2025 (Hall 1 | A23-H), Ozelle unveils its next-generation AI + Complete Blood Morphology (CBM) solution, an all-in-one diagnostic innovation that combines hematology, biochemistry, and immunoassay testing in a single run. The new solution embodies Ozelle's vision to make advanced diagnostics faster, smarter, and more accessible across all levels of care.

Developed to meet the growing demand for rapid and standardized testing, the solution introduces three key breakthroughs:

All-in-One, Flexible Testing: Performs multiple assays in one run, combining CBC with HbA1c, GLU/TG/TC/UA, TSH, FT3/FT4, CRP, or SAA — any combination as needed to support diverse clinical needs. From infection typing to diabetes and thyroid function panels, it supports tiered testing and versatile clinical applications ranging from outpatient clinics to POCT settings.

Beyond product innovation, Ozelle continues to build an intelligent diagnostic ecosystem where hematology, biochemistry, and immunology data converge under a unified AI framework — transforming fragmented workflows into continuous, data-driven care.

"Our mission is to make expert-level morphology and intelligent diagnostics accessible to every laboratory, every clinic, every day," said the Ozelle R&D Leadership Team.

This ecosystem vision reflects Ozelle's long-term commitment: to empower partners and healthcare professionals through connected intelligence — where every test contributes to better outcomes, not just results.

