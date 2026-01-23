Ozelle Brings AI-Powered, Scenario-Ready Diagnostics to WHX Labs Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozelle, a global innovator in intelligent diagnostics, will showcase its next-generation solution at WHX Labs Dubai 2026 (Feb 10–13, Booth S1.D58). Under the theme "AI × CBM: The Next-Generation of Complete Blood Morphology," Ozelle will highlight how diagnostic testing can evolve beyond standalone analyzers toward intelligent, scenario-ready solutions designed to bridge the gap between lab-grade precision and real-world clinical environments.

AI × CBM: See More. Diagnose Smarter.

WHX Dubai - Ozelle invitation-reshapes diagnostics

Ozelle's AI-powered Complete Blood Morphology (CBM) redefines hematology diagnostics by combining high-resolution imaging with real-time algorithmic analysis. Moving beyond traditional numerical data, the system identifies multi-classified cells—including NST, NSG, ALY, and RET—enabling earlier detection and more informed clinical decisions from a single drop of blood.

All-in-One Testing: Scenario-Driven, Flexible Panels

The solution integrates hematology, biochemistry, and immunoassay into a single, maintenance-free workflow. Clinicians can build flexible, on-demand panels tailored to specific scenarios: Infection typing (CBC+CRP+SAA), Diabetes care (CBC+HbA1c), and Cardiac screening (CBC+NT-proBNP), among others. This versatility empowers primary care clinics and pharmacies to deliver comprehensive results with unmatched efficiency.

Intelligent AI Workbench: From Results to Diagnostic Guidance

A key highlight at WHX Labs Dubai will be Ozelle's Intelligent AI Workbench (Open Dx), a unified diagnostic workbench built directly into the analyzer. The system seamlessly integrates test ordering, result review, and AI-assisted guidance into a single workflow, enabling clinicians to move efficiently from testing to interpretation with greater confidence.

The workbench transforms traditional static reports into interactive diagnostic insights by automatically identifying abnormal findings, flagging potential risks, and providing structured overview interpretations. Through conversational AI functionality, clinicians can further explore results via interactive report consultation. In veterinary applications, the AI Workbench also supports AI-assisted diagnostic guidance and medication references tailored specifically to animal care.

Global Scale, Validated Precision

Ozelle's AI capabilities are anchored by 50,000+ installations worldwide, generating over 50 million cell images daily. This database, exceeding 100 billion real-world data points, ensures continuously refined algorithms validated through an industry-exclusive quality control system.

Ozelle invites all attendees to WHX Labs Dubai (Booth S1.D58) for live demonstrations and interactive sessions to experience how AI × CBM is shaping the future of diagnostic testing. Leave a message to secure your meeting and experience it live.

