OXG Chooses Zinier to Enhance Field Service Operations in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OXG, a leading German telecommunications company, has announced a strategic partnership with Zinier to implement its cutting-edge field service management software. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive visibility into OXG's entire workforce and operations, ensuring efficient service delivery to over 7 million customers across Germany over the coming years.

OXG is a fast-growing organization. By integrating Zinier's advanced software, OXG will significantly enhance its field service operations, streamline workflows, and improve overall service quality as it scales quickly to meet its customers' needs.

OXG's overarching goal is to connect customers with future-proof, high-performance FTTH. Integrating Zinier's field service management software will significantly enhance operational efficiency.

Zinier's software is designed to provide real-time insights and automation capabilities, ensuring that field operations are carried out with maximum efficiency and accuracy. This collaboration will empower OXG to allocate resources better, predict maintenance needs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to partner with OXG and support their mission to connect over 7 million customers to their world-class full fiber network," said Prateek Chakravarty, CEO of Zinier. "Our platform is built to provide the visibility and automation necessary to manage large-scale operations effectively. With OXG's dedication to innovation and customer service, we are confident that this collaboration will yield significant benefits for their customers."

The implementation of Zinier's software marks a significant step forward for OXG, reinforcing its position as a leader in the telecommunications industry. This strategic move is expected to set new benchmarks for efficiency and customer service in the sector.

About OXG

OXG Glasfaser GmbH aims to form the largest fiber optic alliance in Germany and make a significant contribution to nationwide fiber optic infrastructure expansion. Over the next few years, OXG plans to provide fiber optic coverage to up to seven million households in Germany. This initiative involves investments of up to seven billion euros in standardized broadband solutions and innovative FTTH expansion projects. Learn more about OXG at www.oxg.de .

About Zinier

Zinier is a global leader in field service management software, offering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and workforce productivity. With a focus on automation and real-time insights, Zinier empowers companies to optimize their field operations and deliver superior service quality. Learn more about Zinier's platform at www.Zinier.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340611/Zinier_Identity_Horizontal_Lockup_Logo.jpg