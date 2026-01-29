Oxford International Digital Institute Sets New Standard in English Language Testing with Oxford ELLT Skill Retake Launch

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford International Digital Institute (OIDI) has launched a Oxford ELLT Skill Retake option for Oxford ELLT, its English language level test. Uncommon in English language testing, it offers learners a more flexible way to demonstrate English language proficiency, while maintaining the academic integrity trusted by universities worldwide.

The Oxford ELLT Skill Retake allows learners to retake one skill section - Reading, Listening, or Writing & Speaking - instead of resitting the full test when only one component falls short. Leading the way in English language testing, this approach reflects growing global demand from learners for fairer, more targeted assessment options that better reflect real-world language development.

Michael Shaw, Head of Digital Assessment and Product Strategy, said: "Language learning is not linear, and uneven performance across skills is common. Many students demonstrate strong overall ability but underperform in a single area due to test conditions, timing, or confidence. The Oxford ELLT Skill Retake addresses this reality, giving students the opportunity to focus on what matters most to their progression."

OIDI has built the Oxford ELLT Skill Retake around a core principle: greater flexibility should not come at the expense of academic standards. All retakes continue to be assessed by trained human examiners and verified through its secure systems. Updated certificates clearly show the skill section retaken, revised score and completion date, ensuring transparency for admissions teams and agents.

Accepted by over 250 universities globally, Oxford ELLT supports institutions in accessing a broader pool of qualified applicants without compromising entry criteria or admissions policies. The Oxford ELLT Skill Retake provides institutions with additional flexibility, while preserving confidence in the reliability and comparability of results.

For students, it reduces the need for unnecessary re-testing, provides clearer feedback, and a more focused route to meeting language requirements. For institutions, it supports fairer admissions decisions while maintaining control, consistency, and confidence in outcomes.

Available now, the Oxford ELLT Skill Retake strengthens Oxford ELLT's position as a student-centred, academically grounded English language test designed for modern international recruitment.

About Oxford International Digital Institute (OIDI)

We are part of the Oxford International Education Group. We support students and institutions through online and hybrid academic and language programmes, teacher training qualifications, and the Oxford ELLT, our English language test taken by more than 100,000 students worldwide.