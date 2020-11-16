Oxehealth announces new CTO

OXFORD, England, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxehealth, a global leader in vision-based patient monitoring and management systems, have this week announced the promotion of Sarah Surrall as Chief Technology Officer. Sarah was previously Vice President of Engineering and has been with Oxehealth since April, 2015.

Oxehealth Chief Executive Hugh Lloyd-Jukes said, "Sarah is an inspirational technical leader who has been at the heart of delivering for our customers since our first installation. I look forward to working closely with her as she scales our Oxevision platform from serving over 1,000 contracted rooms to 10,000 – and beyond."

About Sarah Surrall

Sarah has led technical teams commercialising signal processing and machine learning algorithms at scale for over a decade. Since joining Oxehealth in 2015, Sarah has held a number of positions working on algorithm research, solution architecture and data security and has led Oxehealth's business continuity planning through the Covid pandemic. Most recently, she has driven the development of the Oxevision platform and engineering team that has underpinned Oxehealth's rapid business growth. Prior to Oxehealth, Sarah led the development of a novel energy disaggregation at Navetas Energy Management. A Chartered Engineer, Sarah holds a Master's degree in Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Oxford.

About Oxehealth

Oxehealth is a vision-based patient monitoring and management company. We help clinicians to deliver safer, higher quality and more cost-efficient care in inpatient and residential care settings.

Our Oxevision platform enables staff both to plan patient care and to intervene proactively to help patients.

Unlike conventional remote patient monitoring companies, Oxevision includes a contact-free optical sensor which detects patient vital signs and behaviour and delivers a secure on demand video feed.

Oxevision provides staff with a wider range of clinically validated early warning signs and risk factors than any other technology plus the ability to check the patient visually before choosing their intervention.

Our Oxehealth Service supports customers to deploy the Oxevision platform and to use it to create proactive, data-enabled systems of care that deliver not only a step change on deploying the system but also year on year continuous improvement in safety, quality and cost efficiency.

Patients benefit from improved care outcomes, better sleep and more privacy.

Staff have more time to care, greater peace of mind and the chance to use improved clinical insights to work "at the top of their band".

