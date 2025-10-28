OxBarrier files multiple patent infringement lawsuits

Filings concern infringement of German part of OxBarrier's patent EP'838

Nespresso Deutschland GmbH, Roast Market GmbH, Coffee Up! GmbH, and Capsul'in Pro S.A amongst alleged infringers

Validity and strength of patent confirmed in EPO opposition

RHENEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OxBarrier B.V., a pioneer in patented compostable single-serve capsule technologies, today announced that it has filed multiple infringement lawsuits in Germany, before the Munich Regional Court (Landgericht München). These relate to the infringement of the German part of its European patent EP 3 145 838 B1 (EP'838). OxBarrier's technology is protected by a large portfolio of intellectual property rights. The validity of multiple European patents was recently confirmed by both the Opposition Division and the Technical Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office in multiple proceedings.

The most recent infringement action, filed on October 7, 2025, is against Nespresso. OxBarrier is claiming that Nespresso's "home compostable Original capsules" infringe the German part of EP'838.

Another prominent infringement action is directed against Roast Market GmbH, Coffee Up! GmbH, and Capsul'in Pro S.A. OxBarrier claims that various types of home compostable capsules infringe the German part of its patent EP'838. This includes certain capsules used by the following brands: Forest, Senza Cup Verde, Coffee Circle, Julius Meinl, Earlybird, Novell, Terramoka, Bonga Red Mountain, Gimoka, Schamong Rösthandwerk, PublicMy Coffee Cup and Fincafé. In response to the infringement suit, Capsul'in Pro S.A. filed an invalidity action, despite the recentechnolt confirmation by the EPO Boards of Appeal of the validity and strength of EP'838.

The infringement litigation reinforces OxBarrier's strategy to defend and enforce its patent rights across Europe, reflecting the company's commitment to safeguarding its intellectual property and preventing infringement worldwide.

Through its global licensing program, OxBarrier empowers partners worldwide to deliver high-performance, compostable single-serve solutions that meet growing consumer demand and accelerate sustainability commitments.

About OxBarrier:

OxBarrier pioneers sustainable food & beverage packaging, specializing in patented compostable capsule technologies for the single-serve market. Validated by the European Patent Office and protected across major European markets, its technology is available worldwide via a licensing program. Founded on over a decade of R&D, OxBarrier's mission is to enable the global transition to sustainable single-serve packaging—helping leading coffee and F&B brands deliver performance without environmental compromise. www.OxBarrier.com .

