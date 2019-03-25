OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies Appoints Robert Cloudt as Chief Commercial Officer EMEA and APAC

"We're thrilled to add Robert's expertise and leadership to our executive team," said Dan Goman, CEO of OWNZONES. "He's an incredible leader with a wealth of knowledge about the global media and OTT space, which will help us supercharge our growth as we continue to expand across the globe. As we bring our solution to new markets, Robert will be an integral part of that expansion."

Robert Cloudt joins OWNZONES from Metrological Group in the Netherlands, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Content Management and Strategy. In this role, he was globally responsible for business development focused on premium global OTT partnerships across broadcasters, VoD, publishing and digital first companies. Prior to Metrological Group, Robert Cloudt was the Director of Business Development for Philips TV, focusing on developing and expanding the Smart TV ecosystem. He worked with Phillips TV for six years in a variety of Digital TV, Interactive TV, product and marketing roles.

"Over the course of my career I've had the opportunity to work with all the different disciplines and practices, ranging from technical to business development and sales, closing premium partnerships and deals with all the leading players in the OTT space, and I'm excited to bring my experience to OWNZONES," said Robert Cloudt. "OWNZONES is a real pioneer in the media logistics industry, and is a front-runner with their cloud-native platform. I see a huge growth path ahead, and I'm determined to make that growth a big success moving forward."

About OWNZONES

OWNZONES began in 2010 as a content company focused on innovating the industry conventions of bundled linear content (much like today's Amazon channels). After creating, launching, and operating over 400 digital channels, managing over 5 million assets, and distributing to over 25 countries, OWNZONES realized the key to success was in the technologies it built and now offer as a solution. These products have made OWNZONES a leader in cloud-based video supply chain solutions. OWNZONES' transformative platform is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft. More at www.ownzones.com .

