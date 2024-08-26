Owning a Decade of Concentration in Photovoltaic industry, DDI Empowers Indonesia's PV Industry Through an Innovative Strategy of Fund

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, representatives from China's and Indonesia's PV industry chains gathered in Indonesia for MOU signing of cooperation. During which, DDI, leveraging its innovative fund model, collaborated with 11 leading Chinese PV industry chain enterprises, and officially signed MOU with PT Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (PT KITB), jointly contributing to the implementation and development of localization. The success of this event not only utilized the immense potential of the Indonesian PV market, but also marked a significant milestone in the deepened cooperation between China and Indonesia in the field of new energy.

Comprehensive Industrial Chain Coverage: A combination of Strength and Experience

As a leading fund management company focused on the global PV industry, DDI has been persistent for over a decade. During this time, it has witnessed the rapid industry growth, and played an important role accelerating its internationalization.

With strong capabilities and rich experience, DDI has successfully covered all aspects of the PV industrial chain, including cells, modules, power stations, equipments, auxiliary materials, and other key segments. In Indonesia, a new market filled with opportunities and challenges, DDI, with sharp market visions, precisely captures market demands, offering comprehensive and profound support for the rapid development of Indonesia's PV industry. Through the in-depth integration of industrial chain resources, DDI provides a solid foundation to support replication and expansion of Indonesia's PV industry.

Finance Empowers Industry: Drive Photovoltaic Industry Growth through Funds

The power of financial capital accurately identifies and efficiently allocates resources. PV industry, a key segment of renewable energy, offers immense potential and market demand—a prime stage for financial capital. Thus, leveraging keen market insights and rich industry resources, DDI innovatively adopts a "fund + industry" model, directly infusing financial capital into key links of PV industry, accelerating technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and market expansion.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Layout with a Global Perspective

While fostering a deep presence in the Indonesian market, DDI will actively explore opportunities with other countries and regions globally, adhering to the principle of open cooperation. Through continuous innovation and deepened partnerships, DDI will maintain a global perspective toward industry trends. Together, we hope to accelerate rapid development of the global PV industry and contribute greater wisdom and strength to the global transition towards green energy.

