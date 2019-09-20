Owkin to Present at the ESMO Congress 2019

PARIS and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Owkin, a company developing machine learning technologies to advance breakthrough medical research, today announces that Dr Gilles Wainrib, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Owkin, will present at the special session on Artificial Intelligence at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday, September 28, 2019. His talk will focus on how interpretable AI can find novel biomarkers, identify subgroups and enrich clinical trial design.

Session: Artificial intelligence and machine learning as tools for practice in oncology (ID 273) Interpretable deep-learning to improve mesothelioma prognosis (ID 7296)

Location: Alicante Auditorium in Hall 3

Date & Time: Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 08:45 to 10:00am CEST

The ESMO Congress is the most well-renowned international convention for clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, and the pharmaceutical industry where the latest advances in oncology and translational science are shared to improve cancer patient care. The Congress is taking place from September 27 to October 1, 2019 in Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain.

The Owkin team will be hosting meetings and available to meet at the Congress.

About Owkin

Owkin is a technology company that brings together federated learning and AI to advance research in Cancer, Autoimmune, Cardiovascular and Neurodegenerative disease. Owkin empowers researchers to turn real-world and clinical trial patient data into interpretable models that predict patient outcomes and reveal next-generation biomarkers. Owkin Loop is the company's network of KOLs and leading academic medical centres in the US and Europe. Owkin and its customers can train predictive models on this Loop, accessing data behind the hospital firewalls. This protects patient privacy and drives a new model of collaboration between academia and drug developers. Our biopharma customers use these pre-trained models to advance clinical trial design, find high value subgroups and improve product strategy. For more information, visit www.owkin.com and follow @OWKINscience on Twitter.

About ESMO

ESMO is the leading European professional organisation for medical oncology. Comprising over 20,000 oncology professionals from over 150 countries, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information. Founded in 1975, ESMO has European roots with a global reach, welcoming oncology professionals from around the world. They are a home for all oncology stakeholders, connecting professionals with diverse expertise and experience, and speaking with one voice for our discipline. Their education and information resources support an integrated multi-professional approach to cancer care, from a medical oncology perspective.

SOURCE Owkin