OWIT Global Announces Advanced Rating and Rules Solution, Taking a Step Beyond Other Vendor Offerings

OWIT Global Architects a High-performant, Tool-based Solution Optimized for the Cloud

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a newly constructed Rating and Rules solution that differentiates from the existing vendor options.

The new Rating and Rules solution provides the industry with a flexible option that can easily adapt to market trends, regulatory changes, and business requirements and is configured with a business-user-friendly, no-code tool, creating a visual representation of the logic that includes the resultant values such as premiums, rates, and factors.

The solution can run standalone or integrated (via APIs) with existing solutions through the configurable tool, reducing the need for IT involvement.

OWIT's Rating and Rules solution has been developed on a modern architecture that optimizes a cloud-based framework. This approach ensures a highly scalable solution that can handle varying workloads and data sets seamlessly in a highly efficient manner. Coupled with strong security measures, including encryption and access controls, ensure OWIT's Rating and Rules solution is highly performant. Features such as "what-if" scenarios and workflow illustrations further enhance the user experience.

Customers leveraging OWIT's data integrity solution, Insurance Data Management (IDM), can integrate the solution to run rating and rules against incoming data distribution streams. For customers that are leveraging OWIT's Insurance Process Management (IPM) solution, the Rating and Rules solution can be used for any process-driven operation, such as Submission Management and Point of Sale.

OWIT's solutions can offer significant cost savings over the traditional model, where Carriers, Reinsurers, Brokers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, and other partners attempt to address their respective challenges of data and insurance processing separately.

