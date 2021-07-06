Overwhelmingly Popular NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R Series Ready for Auction to Be Held by tenso, inc. till July 11, 2021

TOKYO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- Auction Underway Exclusively Dedicated to Rare and Highly Valuable Cars from Japanese Market -

tenso, inc. is holding an auction in collaboration with car and car accessory auction service BH AUCTION and online auction service Yahoo! Auctions on the Japanese cross-border e-commerce site Buyee specializing in famous and rare foreign and domestic cars that seldom appear on the market, as well as car accessories, all being sold from the Japanese market.

In the first auction held in June, multiple valuable collectable items were sold, and, in response to demand from car buffs, a second auction is being held. From Japan-based authentic auction house "BH Auction," the 2002 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R V-SPEC II NUR (BNR34), which has attracted the attention of collectors all over the world, will be exhibited in a brand-new, unregistered state, and the 2011 PORSCHE 911 Speedster -type 997- will be exhibited for choice from two different colors. A total of six rare and famous cars will be exhibited. The auction will be held until around 21:00* on July 11 (Sunday), 2021.

Further auctions are also planned. From July 26 (Monday) to August 1 (Sunday)*, 2021, the third auction will feature the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II, the 1969 NISSAN SKYLINE 2000 GT-R (PGC10) / 1972 NISSAN SKYLINE 2000 GT-R (KPGC10) and other rare collectible cars, along with approximately 30 items such as rare Ferrari memorabilia, which will be exhibited from the Japanese market. Please stay tuned for further information regarding additional upcoming auctions.

URL: https://media.buyee.jp/campaign/bhauction2107/en/ (English)

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103241/202106307023/_prw_PI3fl_8AvD5WVR.jpg

Sample Product on Exhibit

Photo1: 2002 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R V-SPEC II NUR (BNR34)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103241/202106307023/_prw_PI1fl_SNE45x78.jpg

Photo2: 2011 PORSCHE 911 Speedster -type 997-

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103241/202106307023/_prw_PI2fl_ZJnp6D9L.jpg

Auction Overview

Special Page:

https://media.buyee.jp/campaign/bhauction2107/en/ (English)

https://media.buyee.jp/campaign/bhauction2107/cht/ (Traditional Chinese)

https://media.buyee.jp/campaign/bhauction2107/chs/ (Simplified Chinese)

https://media.buyee.jp/campaign/bhauction2107/ja/(Japanese)

Details: A limited auction of cars and car parts exhibited from the Japanese market

Auction Period: 13:00, July 5 (Mon.), to 21:00, July 11 (Sun.), 2021

*All releases are in Japan Standard Time (JST).





