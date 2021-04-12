Overwhelming Cases of Drug-driving Accidents underscores Growth in Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market, Authorities consider Use of Technology to Support Testing, TMR

- The increasing number of drink and drive cases and the alarming rate of drugs consumption among many individuals will serve as vital growth factors for the roadside drug testing devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumption of drugs has increased exponentially over the years. The menace of drug consumption has led to tremendous losses across the world. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), almost 74 percent of American adults were struggling with alcohol use disorder in 2017. Furthermore, the NSDUH also states that drug abuse and addiction cost ~$740 bn annually to the American Society in terms of healthcare expenses, crime-related costs, and others. These alarming statistics describe the rising threat of drug addiction.

To tackle this menace, the government bodies of numerous countries have introduced various laws. In addition to this, various technologies have been introduced to keep a vigil on drug consumption among individuals. The roadside drug testing devices are one of them. These devices are used for identifying the existence of drugs in an individual's body. The overwhelming use to prevent drug-related road accidents will serve as a vital growth prospect for the roadside drug testing devices market during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

As per the projections by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the roadside drug testing devices market will expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global roadside drug testing devices market was valued at US$ 652 mn in 2018.

The increasing measures taken by various countries to curb the expanding number of road accidents will help in increasing the growth rate of the roadside drug testing devices market. Furthermore, novel product launches also play a crucial role. The players in the roadside drug testing devices market are launching new devices that provide the results quickly. For instance, the Hong Kong Police have started using a new drug testing device that can produce results in 10 minutes as compared to the traditional ones that took half an hour.

Rapid Adoption of Road Testing Measures for Drugs by Various Counties and Towns to Accelerate the Growth Opportunities across the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market

The adoption of roadside drug testing devices by numerous areas in various countries has increased extensively over the years to control the number of drug driving-related road accidents. For instance, the Irish Police have revamped the roadside drug testing measures due to the alarming rise in drug-driving cases across the country.

According to the data released by the Irish Police, a 37 percent increase was noted in terms of the number of positive tests as compared to 2019. These alarming developments urge many areas to increase their efforts through stringent checking across the streets. These aspects bring tremendous growth opportunities for the roadside drug testing devices market.

The government bodies of numerous countries have considered tightening the laws related to drug driving. The New Zealand Government recently proposed the passing of the Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Bill which would give special powers to the police for stopping any car and test him/her for the drug consumption test. Similar acts and amendments across various countries will bode well for the growth of the drug testing devices market.

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market: Major Growth Drivers

An increase in the measures taken by numerous countries to combat the escalating cases of drug driving will sow the seeds of growth across the roadside drug testing devices market

A rise in the drink and drive cases will also bring extensive growth prospects for the roadside drug testing devices market

