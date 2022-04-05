Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market is Booming Worldwide. The market size is supposed to increase at a decent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the Study Period [2019-2032], Evaluates DelveInsight

The upcoming therapy, Rifaximin (SSD), has the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market size. Topline data of Phase II study for the treatment of OHE showed treatment benefit with no significant safety concerns. Based on the results, the Phase III study is planned.

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market report also proffers an analysis of the current Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Axcella Health, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom , Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment outlook. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market is supposed to grow because of an increasing diagnosed prevalence, emergence in novel targeted therapies, and less competition in the market. Nevertheless , the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market may be hindered by adverse events associated with the therapies, not very robust pipeline, and disease burden with challenges in the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy diagnosis.

Nevertheless Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market may be hindered by and With increasing cases and awareness, more companies are focusing on the therapeutic pipeline-related HE and its subtypes. As a result, in the upcoming years, several new products such as Rifaximin (Bausch Health), AXA1665 (Axcella Health), and VE303 (Vedanta Biosciences) are expected to enter the market.

Hepatic encephalopathy is a brain disorder that develops in some individuals with liver disease. In Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy or Severe Hepatic encephalopathy, a person experiences impaired mental and neuro motor functioning with apparent signs of mental confusion, gross disorientation, drowsiness, and coma.

DelveInsight estimates that among 7MM, the United States had the highest diagnosed Hepatic Encephalopathy prevalent cases with 206,632 cases in 2021.

The Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Hepatic Encephalopathy Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market

The treatment of acute or persistent Hepatic Encephalopathy has changed very little during the past years. However, with newer agents under investigation, the available treatment options are supposed to increase in upcoming years. Until then, treatment options are limited to correcting or removing precipitating causes, dietary changes, and pharmacologic approaches focused on using non-absorbable disaccharides.

The two primary forms of medical therapy for Hepatic Encephalopathy are non-absorbable disaccharides (lactitol and lactulose) and non-absorbable antibiotics (Rifaximin). The hyperammonemia and inflammation due to urea breakdown in cirrhotic have led to the development of Hepatic Encephalopathy treatments that target gut bacteria.

Unfortunately, not all patients can tolerate these agents. For patients who cannot tolerate the sweet taste of lactulose, a powder packet is available. For patients who develop gastrointestinal bloating or debilitating diarrhea, a second-line agent is considered. Xifaxan (Rifaximin) tablets (550 mg) developed and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals) is approved for the reduction in risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy recurrence in patients ≥ 18 years of age. Similar molecule Rifaximin (SSD) from Salix Pharmaceuticals is under clinical evaluation for the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment.

The second-line agents include oral antibiotics (neomycin, metronidazole, and rifaximin) that can reduce urease-producing bacteria in the intestines, resulting in decreased ammonia production and absorption through the gastrointestinal tract. Both neomycin and metronidazole have been used for many years to treat Hepatic Encephalopathy and are inexpensive. However, the potential side effects of neomycin (ototoxicity and renal insufficiency) and metronidazole (peripheral neuropathy) limit their use.

The third line agents available for patients who cannot tolerate the above agents or still have persistent or episodic Hepatic Encephalopathy on the above agents are sodium benzoate, zinc, or bromocriptine. In addition, patients with unique situations may also benefit from an agent in this class. Sodium benzoate is inexpensive but is associated with a significant sodium load and gastrointestinal side effects.

There are many key players such as Salix Pharmaceuticals/Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc. and several others that are developing Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy potential drugs, which are in mid and late-stage developments to be approved shortly.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market to observe growth due to the increasing prevalent population of the disease, which will lead to a surge in treatment options. The shortfall of approved therapies might provide suitable space for emerging therapies, the clinical trial activity is not very robust, yet few novel therapies are being evaluated. Thus, the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market opportunity for them could be excellent. Also, medications with better safety and effectiveness, which provide an optimum cure, are the current unmet need of the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market; low cost and less time-consuming therapy are required in the market.

The growth of the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market may be hindered by the lack of understanding of the clinical course, and clinical relevance may represent a missed opportunity to make the correct diagnosis. Also, most of the available pharmacological therapies have limited use as they only provide temporary relief. And the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy pipeline is not very robust; more efficacious and targeted therapies are required. In addition to this, the growth of the market may hinder due to strict pricing and reimbursement policies, possible arrival of generics, and the lengthy diagnostic procedures which often lead to delayed diagnosis and unsatisfactory patient care.

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2019-2032).

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy: Axcella Health, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom , Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, and several others.

, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, and several others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

