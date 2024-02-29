GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanglaoji unveiled its international overseas brand "WALOVI" globally at the 2024 Milan-Guangzhou Business Environment Promotion Conference and China-Italy Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Meeting on February 26th. The theme of the event was "Delivers Auspiciousness to The World". Wanglaoji introduced its international overseas brand to overseas markets, and established the first European herbal tea museum, aiming to win over global consumers with this natural plant-based drink from China, and to share the eastern health philosophy with the world.

Overseas brand WALOVI of Wanglaoji made its debut globally to share the Eastern health philosophy with the world.

In 2018, Wanglaoji's first overseas herbal tea museum opened in New York; in 2019, at the Fortune Global Science and Technology Forum, Wanglaoji joined hands with Switzerland's SGS and the World Federation of Societies of Traditional Chinese Medicine, an international academic organization, to release the world's first International Standard for Herbal Tea Beverages; and in 2023, one of the world's largest industry research and consulting organizations, Frost & Sullivan, certified Wanglaoji as No. 1 natural plant-based drinks in the world. Currently, Wanglaoji has entered overseas platforms such as Yamibuy, Amazon and Costco. Today, Wanglaoji's sales network covers 150 countries and regions on five continents, including dozens of countries in Europe.

Li Chuyuan, Party Secretary and Chairman of the Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL), said, "We want to seize the new opportunities of economic and trade cooperation between China and Europe, and realize the short-term goal of making WALOVI penetrate into more overseas local markets with more in-depth and wider cooperation, and strive to make Wanglaoji into a global super beverage brand, so that Wanglaoji can become a carrier for spreading the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and bring the oriental philosophy of health, and the auspicious culture to the world."

Looking forward, Wanglaoji will adhere to the mission of "Delivers Auspiciousness to The World", and further promote scientific and technological innovation and development for the health industry, thus making Chinese brands the world's brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350973/WALOVI.jpg