OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL LAUNCHES IMMERSION IN EGYPT: CRUISING THE NILE RIVER

Part of O.A.T.'s new Immersions collection, shorter and deeper small-group adventures for travelers 50-plus.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in small-group adventures for Americans 50-plus, today announced the launch of Immersion in Egypt: Cruising the Nile River, a 12-day journey tracing 5,000 years of Egyptian history from Cairo to Aswan aboard O.A.T.'s privately chartered 75-passenger small ship, Nefertiti. The itinerary headlines the company's growing Immersions collection of 8–12-day adventures designed for travelers seeking authentic cultural connection in less time.

"We're excited to introduce Immersion in Egypt: Cruising the Nile River as part of our growing Immersions collection," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO, Overseas Adventure Travel. "This new itinerary blends iconic sights with meaningful local experiences—including time aboard our small ship, Nefertiti—giving travelers a deep, connected look at Egypt in just 12 days."

Egypt continues to draw strong demand among O.A.T. travelers eager to explore this destination through the lens of small-group travel. Immersion in Egypt joins three existing itineraries across the country— two Immersions and two of our longer, signature land adventures—reflecting travelers' sustained interest in Egypt's deep cultural heritage and modern vibrancy.

Journey Through Egypt's Ancient Past

Departing April and September–December 2026, Immersion in Egypt: Cruising the Nile River combines Egypt's legendary highlights with meaningful encounters that define O.A.T. travel. Travelers will stand before the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, explore the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum, and witness the grandeur of Karnak Temple, Luxor Temple, the Valley of the Kings, and Abu Simbel.

At the heart of the adventure is a seven-night cruise on the Nile aboard Nefertiti, where guests unpack once and experience daily life along the storied river. Onboard port talks and local-led excursions bring context to each stop—from the Temple of Hathor in Dendera to the double temple of Kom Ombo. Travelers also enjoy signature O.A.T. experiences, including visits to a Nubian village near Aswan to engage with local families, explore traditional crafts, and experience daily life along the Nile. Guests will also enjoy a felucca sail on the river and an intimate look at modern Aswan and Nubian culture.

A New Way to See the World: O.A.T. Immersions

The Immersions collection expands the choices available to O.A.T. travelers. Choice has always been central to the O.A.T. experience, and many travelers, both long-time guests and those new to small-group travel, have asked for meaningful adventures that better fit today's schedules. Immersions meet that need by offering 8- to 12-day itineraries that move at a slightly faster pace while still delivering the must-see highlights and authentic local cultural experiences that define every O.A.T. journey.

Other newly introduced itineraries include Vietnam: Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City; Costa Rica: La Fortuna to the Pacific Coast; Morocco: Rabat to Marrakesh; Ireland: Belfast to Ennis; Iceland: Selfoss to Reykjavík; and Ecuador: Quito to the Galápagos. Together, they reflect O.A.T.'s evolution toward travel that is immersive and accessible—ideal for returning travelers and newcomers alike.

Black Friday Savings

As O.A.T. promotes its new Immersions collection—including Immersion in Egypt: Cruising the Nile River—the itinerary is featured as part of the company's Black Friday Savings event, offering up to $3,800 per person off all 2026 adventures. Travelers can reserve by December 1 and mention code BLACKFRIDAY25.

About Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.)

Overseas Adventure Travel is the leader in personalized small-group travel for Americans 50-plus. A part of the Grand Circle family of travel companies, O.A.T. offers Small Group Adventures by Land and Small Ship Adventures by Sea to more than 80 countries worldwide. With a focus on local immersion, cultural exchange, and solo-friendly travel, O.A.T. is committed to changing people's lives—one village, one school, one person at a time. Learn more at www.oattravel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654459/Overseas_Adventure_Travel_NEW_Logo.jpg